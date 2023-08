Jersey Shore’s @vinnyguadagnino is the special guest star at @Chippendales inside @RioVegas – until September 17th only! We LOVE going to shows that draw a lot of tourists, who are in our beloved Las Vegas just to have fun. That energy is infectious!

This was Perez’s first time seeing Chippendales since I hosted back in 2018. Loved all the changes!

Such a great time!!!