Billie Eilish Goes To Ex Jesse Rutherford's Listening Party -- Despite His Lyrics GROSSING OUT Her Fans!

Billie Eilish seemingly is not on bad terms with her ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford — even after his controversial lyrics about her!

As Perezcious readers know, the 21-year-old singer had dated The Neighbourhood frontman for seven months before breaking up in May. And months after the split, she shared with her followers on Instagram that the exes were still “very very good friends” and that Jesse was her “homie forever.” However, the 32-year-old musician came under fire with her fans recently. Why is that? They discovered derogatory lyrics from his new song POV that seemed to allude to Billie and their age gap. He belts out in the song:

“She been listening to me since 2013 / I know she’s got daddy issues, welcome to the family / She said, ‘Jesse, baby, won’t you write a song about me?’ / I said, ‘I got a whole album, I could drop it next week.”

He went on to sing in the chorus:

“Feel like Alejandro when she Gaga on my goo, I’m at the top, you’re at the bottom, It’s a different POV.”

WTF?! Hear the track (below):

Big ick! Following its release, many took to X (Twitter) to slam Jesse, writing:

“jesse rutherford mentioning that billie eilish was listening to him in 2013 is so f**king weird when you remember that she was 11 years old then.” “a 10 year age gap isn’t inherently even remotely a big deal but that man being self aware about the fact that billie was a child when his career PEAKED not to mention the halloween costume… jesse when i f**king catch you” “jesse rutherford needs to be locked up cus wtf are those lyrics ab billie”

It’s safe to say many were grossed out by the song! But what about Billie? She seemingly isn’t bothered by the lyrics as much as her fans have been! The Happier Than Ever artist attended Jesse’s &ONE album listening party at a bowling alley on Thursday. In a video posted on social media, she could be seen singing and dancing to the track Turn Heel with him. The two even rocked out together when the song name-dropped the Grammy winner:

“I just got a text from Billie.”

You can see the video and pictures from the party (below):

ELES! Billie Eilish e Jesse Rutherford na festa da mixtape do cantor há alguns dias atrás dançando ao som de “Turn Heel”, música na qual Billie aparece dizendo “It’s Jesse Baby” e é citada por Jesse no trecho “Eu acabei de receber uma mensagem da Billie… Eilish”. pic.twitter.com/ozn1MqWnTJ — Billie Eilish News (@BENewsBRA) August 25, 2023

Clearly, these two are still amicable with each other despite the controversy! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

