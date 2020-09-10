Jessica Alba Sobs While Realizing Daughter Honor Is Taller Than Her — Watch!

All grown up!

Jessica Alba had a full-on mom meltdown this week for the sweetest reason EVER! On Wednesday, the 39-year-old uploaded two pics to Instagram, one where she can be seen sobbing and giving 12-year-old daughter Honor Marie Warren a hug, and a second where they are standing back to back.

So, why was she crying?! Honor has surpassed her momma in the height department! Jess, who is 5′ 7, captioned the photos:

“The moment you realize your number 1 baby is taller than you “

We hate to break it to you Miz Alba… but considering Cash Warren clocks in at 6′ 0, it’s likely she could continue to get even taller!! And let’s not forget that 9-year-old Haven Garner Warren and 2-year-old Hayes Alba Warren are growing up, too.

Ch-ch-check out the sweet mother-daughter moment (below):

The comment section of her post was filled with supportive messages from other mommas who have been through the same situation and friends, too. Take a look for yourself:

“Awwwww Jess!!! How is this happening???” “My not so baby grrrl is taller than me too… sigh… the nerve!” “Yep …. my 10 yr old is almost there !”

Last summer, Alba was open about going to therapy with her pre-teen in order to “learn to be a better mother to her and communicate better with her.” She told attendees at the eighth annual Her Conference at the time:

“Some people think, like in my family, you talk to a priest and that’s it. I don’t really feel comfortable talking to him about my feelings. I didn’t grow up in an environment where you talked about this stuff, and it was just like shut it down and keep it moving… So I find a lot of inspiration just in talking to my kids.”

Aww!!

Just a month earlier, the L.A.’s Finest actress revealed in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that she’s “just not emotionally ready for a pre-teen or a tween or whatever, like hormones and crushes.” The star continued:

“I don’t encourage drama, so I’m like, ‘Honor, it’s not appropriate for you to have a boyfriend. It doesn’t even make sense. You’re in fifth grade, like where are you gonna go?’ She’s like, ‘But mom,’ and she likes to talk about drama and I’m like, ‘Honor, we don’t really do drama and she’s like, ‘Mom, but I love drama.'”

LOLz! They really do grow up so fast!

