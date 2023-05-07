Jessica Simpson Reveals Her Dad Joe Had Bone Cancer In Birthday Post For Her Daughter Maxwell

Jessica Simpson’s eldest daughter had only one wish for her birthday this year…

The 42-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to her daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson who turned 11 years old on Monday and revealed that her father Joe Simpson was battling bone cancer. Oh no!! For those who don’t know, her dad previously had prostate cancer in 2016 and was declared cancer-free by 2017. So to hear he’s battling cancer once again is heartbreaking.

But Jessica shared in the post for her child’s big day that she blew out her birthday candles this week and wished for Joe’s cancer treatments to be successful. And guess what – they were! Jessica expressed alongside a sweet picture of her and Maxwell:

“In May 1, 2012, my first born, Maxwell Drew Johnson arrived into this life as a sentient being seemingly not of this world. In the purest of form, her mind heart and soul ascended from the grace of heaven to shine in profound ways. I felt her purpose in my life when I was a kid and I would pray for my future daughter every single day and night. I know that most Moms would say please slow down time when their baby turns 11, but I have truly known her my entire life. Reading back on 30 yrs of conversations with God throughout my journal entries, it is evident that Maxwell was already living inside of my heart and my purpose.”

She went on to recall Maxwell’s birthday party, saying:

“Her birthday was FRANKLIN FARM LIFE HAPPY! She told me after she blew out HER 11 candles… ‘I made a wish that was for me and you and actually the whole family’ I said Maxi it should be your wish and she said ‘we have the same wishes Mom’”

Jessica continued:

“3 days later on our way back to Cali she overheard me reading a text from my Dad and asked my mom sitting next to her ‘GiGi if my birthday wish came true already can I say it out loud or do I still keep it to myself?’ My mom told her to share it with everyone if she wanted to, especially if it had already come true… Maxwell’s birthday wish was for her Papa Joe’s bone cancer treatment to work.”

As we mentioned before, her birthday plea thankfully ended up coming true earlier this week. Jessica went on to thank her daughter for her selfless wish:

“It did. Thank you Maxi Drew for usin’ your wish on our family and most importantly, my Dad. You are mesmerizing, steadfast, intelligent, passionate, generous, loving, devoted, inspiring, enticing, confident, empathetic, powerful, intuitive, beautiful, DETERMINED, enlightened and FULL OF WONDER. The faith of a child is what keeps all of us ALIVE.”

This is great to hear. We’re so glad that Maxwell got her birthday wish! You can see the entire emotional post (below):

[Image via Jessica Simpson/Instagram]