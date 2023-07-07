Jessica Simpson SHADES Nick Lachey AND Discusses Mystery A-Lister She Dated!

Jessica Simpson is taking a walk down memory lane… and there seems to be lots of shade on the trail!

The 42-year-old sat down with Bustle for a tell-all interview Thursday, and boy is she delivering.

While opening up about the highs and lows of her career success, the mother of three looked back on her early 2000s TV show with ex-husband Nick Lachey, Newlyweds. She believes the series was pretty authentic in a sea of otherwise strategically planned reality programming. Explaining that watching it back is what helped her to take back “control” of her career, she says:

“What gave me control was people seeing me vulnerable on Newlyweds. My power is in my vulnerability.”

However, the conversation quickly shifted from her career to her love life, as the interviewer brought up a clip from the show that’s recently resurfaced on TikTok. The scene doesn’t exactly portray Lachey in the best light during a heated conversation about their home renovation. At one point, a frustrated Jessica muttered under her breath, “It’s always something f**king wrong,” to which Lachey responded:

“You’re a spoiled brat. You’re a bratty girl.”

Sheesh. Says the guy resorting to name calling. Take a look at the clip for yourself (below):

If you didn’t know, for the longest time, Nick was seen as the victim of an at times toxic relationship, but with clips like this, fans are starting to reassess. As far as what Jessica thinks, she simply but firmly shared:

“It’s amazing what publicity can do.”

Daaaaaamnnnn! Momma’s not playing games anymore!

Elsewhere in the interview, The Dukes of Hazzard star opened up about an old mystery relationship with an A-lister who made her feel “like a call girl” — as she wrote in her first-person essay, Movie Star. When it came to naming names, though, she kept her lips sealed. But with a few contextual clues from her essay, including the religious details of said celeb, that mystery man has been speculated to be none other than Mark Wahlberg! And when the interviewer brought up his name, Jessica definitely didn’t deny anything. She coyly responded:

“There’s a lot of Catholics out there.”

Wahlberg, of course, has been a devout Catholic for decades. Well damn, Jessica! We wonder what her ex-boo’s will think!

Watch more of the interview (below):

