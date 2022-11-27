New Couple Alert?! Minka Kelly Spotted Out On Romantic Date With Imagine Dragons Frontman Dan Reynolds!

It looks like love is in the air for Minka Kelly!

According to TMZ on Sunday, the Euphoria actress has sparked romance rumors with none other than Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds after they were caught on a date in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The pair were photographed pulling up in a vehicle to a restaurant called Cafe Stella located in the Silver Lake neighborhood of El Lay. Minka could be seen sitting in the driver’s seat, and Dan riding in the passenger side.

While there was very little PDA exchanged between the twosome in the snapshots, paparazzi did catch one moment where the 35-year-old was stroking her hair as they were parking the car. They eventually entered the establishment, where TMZ reports they stayed inside for several hours. You can ch-ch-check out the images of them together HERE!

This romantic date comes at an inneresting time as Dan is newly single. He split up with his wife of more than ten years, Aja Volkman, back in September, announcing on Twitter at the time:

“I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”

The former couple welcomed four kids together – 10-year-old Arrow, 5-year-old twins Gia and Coco, and 3-year-old Valentine. For her part, Minka was in an on-and-off again relationship with Trevor Noah over the past two years. The Fight Night Lights alum began dating the 38-year-old comedian in 2020, with a source telling People at the time:

“They’re very happy. It’s a very serious relationship. They’re making plans for a future together, and it’s a very stable relationship. They’ve been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in L.A. as a couple.”

Nearly a year later in May 2021, the two ended their relationship. However, the split did not last for long! Minka and Trevor rekindled their romance a month later. Sources explained:

“Trevor and Minka are taking things day by day. They’re spending more time together and are both happy. Their feelings for each other never really went away and after taking some space, they realized they missed each other.”

But in May, they decided to call it quits for good. Now, she seems to be moving on from Trevor with a new hunk!

Reactions to this potential new couple, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

