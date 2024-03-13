Photo Agency Behind THAT Princess Catherine Car Shot Slams Photoshop Claims!

The photo agency that released the latest sighting of Princess Catherine is shutting down photoshop claims!

Kate Middleton was noticeably spotted in a car with her husband Prince William leaving Windsor Castle on Monday, hours after she released a statement admitting to photoshopping a family photo featuring her three kids. It was her second public sighting since undergoing abdominal surgery in January. And it was a BIG deal considering the controversy!

Right off the bat, fans weren’t thrilled with the new photo considering Kate was looking away from the camera — so the body double rumors couldn’t be shut down yet! But it got much worse as eagle-eyed sleuths noticed the bricks on the wall behind the car didn’t match, suggesting the photo had been altered!

The conspiracy theory grew crazier when others thought the 42-year-old wasn’t even in the car! People claimed the royal had been edited into the vehicle using either a photo from her appearance at the 100th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme in 2016 (which was an EXACT match) or from Christmas 2023! Super sus!! See (below):

Kate Middleton pictured leaving Windsor Castle in car with William after photoshop fail https://t.co/Sb8A4J7t50 pic.twitter.com/UuNwbDgHvk — New York Post (@nypost) March 11, 2024

Now, as the rumors have continued to spiral online, the agency that produced the pics is finally speaking out about the photos themselves and what went into producing them!! Goff Photos, the agency behind the now-viral photo, insists they didn’t manipulate the snapshot. Speaking to E! News on Tuesday, the company said the pics “have been cropped and lightened” but “nothing has been doctored.” Nothing?? Really?! Then why is the other photo of Kate an exact match?!

As we previously noted on Tuesday, Jim Bennett, the freelance photographer who snapped the infamous pic, told Page Six that “adjusting the light levels if necessary” is the only kind of “change” his agency would make. Bennett also added:

“Car shots are unpredictable at the best of times and with some reflection on the glass it can be difficult.”

That said, neither agency nor photog addressed the specific photoshop rumors or explained why they only released one single photo from this sighting — which was the case with Kate’s first appearance post-surgery, as well. Regardless of the drama, that’s weird AF! Even if the quality was bad and the Princess of Wales was looking away in all of the photos, why not release more than one snapshot?! It’s odd and unusual behavior for paps to be so limited, no?! But SO much about this scandal is odd and unusual!!

Reactions? Do you believe what the photo agency says, and that this car shot wasn’t photoshopped at all?? Let us know (below)!

