Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Is 'Elated' She's Finally 'Packing Up' To Leave David Eason!

Wow. It really sounds like Jace Evans can thankfully breathe a little bit easier now that his momma has finally walked away from her husband.

The 14-year-old’s mom is, of course, Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans. And on Tuesday, sources revealed key new details to the US Sun about how happy Jace and Jenelle apparently are to be getting a fresh start far away from her embattled (and now estranged) husband David Eason.

Per a source close to Jenelle, the MTV vet spent most of the last week packing up David’s belongings at the rural North Carolina house they formerly shared together — the house in which she now wants to live alone with the kids. The insider said:

“It looks like Jenelle is really leaving David this time. Last week she spent a bunch of time he spent packing up his belongings, and she’s now trying to figure out how to get him his stuff without having to interact with him.”

Honestly, that last part might be difficult…

But while the 32-year-old is trying to untangle herself from David, the big news here is Jace. All things considered — like the awful felony case against David in which the teen was allegedly victimized — it sounds like the young man is doing better now:

“Jace is absolutely elated David seems to be going for real this time. It’s a huge sigh of relief for him after everything he went through these past months.”

Damn. We are so heartened to hear that part of it. Jace has been through a lot recently, so to know he now appears to be on more solid footing is SUCH a relief.

FWIW, Jenelle and David have split up before. Back in 2019, the reality TV vet abruptly moved to Tennessee with the kids, and then filed a jaw-dropping restraining order against David. Obviously, they got back together after that. But this time, things sound very different. For Jace’s sake alone, we certainly hope they are. Thoughts, y’all?? Share all your reactions to these new insider revelations down in the comments (below)…

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Jenelle Evans/Instagram]