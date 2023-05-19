Jimmie Allen Apologizes To Estranged Wife For 'Humiliating Her With' Affair Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Jimmie Allen is owning up to his mistakes. Sort of.

In a candid social media post on Thursday, the country musician apologized to his wife for having an affair amid a sexual assault lawsuit brought against him by his former manager.

This apology comes weeks after Jimmie and his ex Alexis Gale filed for divorce last month while simultaneously announcing the pregnancy of their third child together, who is expected later this year. They both filed paperwork on the same day, April 28, citing irreconcilable differences.

In a text-only Instagram post, the 37-year-old acknowledged:

“I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something that she did not deserve at all.”

He also addressed his kids, Naomi Bettie, 3, Zara James, 19 months, and their yet-to-be-born baby boy, writing:

“I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father. I’m working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me.”

The Best Shot crooner then tried to provide an explanation excuse for the affair, concluding:

“The business takes so much from you. It’s full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you’ve built. I’m ashamed that I wasn’t strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses. I challenge everyone to seek help when they need it. Do not be afraid of your weakness, surround yourself with people that WILL help you. Be Blessed.”

This post marks his first formal response to the lawsuit — though he has a very different version of the story.

News of the lawsuit broke the same day the former couple filed for divorce. In the filing, his 25-year-old former manager, who filed anonymously, alleged he raped her, abused her, and sexually harassed her multiple times — all under the eye of his management team, who allegedly knew about his behavior and let it happen anyway.

While denying all the accusations, Jimmie told People on Thursday the relationship was consensual, arguing:

“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever.”

He continued:

“I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely.”

Alexis has stayed fairly quiet about the controversy, including making her IG account private. That said, earlier this month, she did post a cryptic message, saying:

“Continue the chaos while I heal in peace. My Instagram isn’t a help line so please stop messaging me about any third parties.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Jimmie wrote on his story:

“We gonna be alright. This too shall pass.”

Definitely a complicated situation… You can see his full post (below).

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

