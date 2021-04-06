Jimmy Fallon Apologizes After Addison Rae TikTok Dance Segment Sparks Controversy 

Giving credit where credit’s due… even if it’s a little late.

On Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon addressed the controversy which sparked after Addison Rae appeared on the late night series to perform popular TikTok dances without giving credit to the mostly Black creators behind the viral hits. The NBC star said of the backlash:

“We recognize that the creators of those dances deserve to have their own spotlight. So right now, some of the creators will join me to talk about how their dance went viral and then perform the dance themselves.”

Addison even shared the video to her Instagram Story, writing:

“So happy these creators were able to be highlighted. I hope we can all dance soon. Show them love!”

While obviously we would have preferred these performers got credit from the start, it’s nice to see them reap some benefits of this rightful outcry! And it’s certainly better than the TikToker just telling TMZ that ripping off their dances was fine because the social media stars know she “love[s] them so much.” Show the creators some real love by watching (below)!

