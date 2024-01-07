Jodie Foster Thinks Gen Z Is ‘Really Annoying’ -- Here’s Why!

Jodie Foster has thoughts on Gen Z.

Still up and coming in the industry, Gen Z definitely hasn’t had to deal with a lot of the things more seasoned actors have faced in their heydays… For better and for worse! During a conversation with The Guardian published on Saturday, The Silence of the Lambs star opened up about working with the demographic of actors born between the late 1990s and the early 2000s, and how at times, their attitudes can be a bit “annoying.”

While speaking on how Gen Z’ers conduct themselves, the 61-year-old vented about how it can sometimes be rather challenging to work with — especially on strict schedules! She told the outlet:

“They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace. They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10:30 a.m.’”

Oof! It sounds like Jodie ain’t a fan of sleeping in… At least when you have a job to do!

She added:

“Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’”

Jodie, herself, has two Gen Z kids — 25-year-old son Charles, and 22-year-old Kit… so some of her complaints could even be coming from her very own flesh and blood! Ha! Although, she says they’re both “super feminist” — which sounds a whole lot better than many other boys in their 20s!

There is, however, a diamond in the rough the Nyad star wanted to praise: The Last Of Us’ Bella Ramsey!

Jodie commended Bella’s comfortability in showing up at events without any makeup on and in a pants suit. She explained:

“There are other ways of being a woman, and it’s really important for people to see that. And Bella, who gave the best speech, was wearing the most perfect suit, beautifully tailored, and a middle parting and no makeup.”

The True Detective star pointed out that when she was young in Hollywood, the culture wasn’t “free” enough to be able to express one’s individuality like that:

“Because we weren’t free. Because we didn’t have freedom. And hopefully that’s what the vector of authenticity that’s happening offers — the possibility of real freedom. We had other things that were good. And I would say: I did the best I could for my generation. I was very busy understanding where I fitted in and where I wanted to be in terms of feminism. But my lens wasn’t wide enough. I lived in an incredibly segregated world.”

What a different world we live in now!

