Rachel Leviss Is Doing WHAT With That Infamous Tom Sandoval Lightning Bolt Necklace?!

Rachel Leviss is “letting go.”

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old shared on her Instagram Story that she’s parting with a few painful reminders of her “darkest days” with Vanderpump Rules co-star-slash-infamous affair partner Tom Sandoval. She explained:

“I am currently in the process of letting go, letting go of the things that no longer serve me anymore, and as I’m cleaning out my closet, I have found a few items that are a little bit triggering, and I just don’t want to see them.”

Then, in the rest of her statement, Leviss continued:

“I don’t want to have them in my possession, I will never wear them again. So, in honor of World Mental Health Day today, I am creating a fundraiser. All of the proceeds will go to NAMI, which is the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and it’s all about, like, creating a better mindset, changing your environment, so that you can set yourself up for success.”

Related: Tom COMPLAINS About Having To Apologize For Cheating!

Before she finally concluded:

“Yeah, I’m about that right now.”

Well, honestly, GOOD!

The items in question, you may ask? Well, one of them is the infamous gold lightning bolt necklace that she and Tom sported together in secrecy during their affair. And the other two items are TomTom hoodies from the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras singer’s restaurant-slash-bar, which he co-owns with Tom Schwartz. And now, they’re all up on her eBay account!!

For the necklace, she listed the description as follows:

“This necklace was symbolic of my devotion to another person who I allowed to have power over me. He no longer does.”

Oof!

She also took a moment to describe the history on the hoodies as well, sharing:

“I can’t rewrite history, but I can use something from my darkest days towards a good cause.”

Good on her!! This is probably a smart step forward. And regarding the necklace, TBH, this is an opportunity for one lucky Vanderpump Rules to come away with a seriously-infamous show memento…

As Perezcious readers know Rachel previously checked herself into a mental health facility over summer in the wake of Scandoval blowing up in her and Tom’s face. That affair, which took his longtime partner Ariana Madix down with them in a shocking betrayal, consumed the news for months on end.

As of now, the highest bid for the necklace is $3,050, while the hoodies — which will be “signed upon request” — are currently sitting at a whopping $8,200.

OMG!!

That’ll certainly make for a nice donation to NAMI! So that’s good!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Rachel Leviss/Instagram, & Bravo & Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]