Jodie Turner-Smith Spotted With Mystery Man At Halloween Party Amid Joshua Jackson Divorce!

Does Jodie Turner-Smith have a new man??

Despite being in the midst of a divorce from ex-husband Joshua Jackson, the Sex Education actress didn’t miss out on any spooky festivities this weekend, as she attended Rande Gerber’s Casamigos Halloween Party in El Lay on Friday — and she looked stunning!

The Queen & Slim star stunted in a schoolgirl costume, which featured plaid miniskirt and backpack, a lacy white bra, black blazer, matching combat boots with knee-high socks, and stylish, honey-brown braids. See (below):

But her most eye-catching accessory had to be the mystery man on her arm as she walked out of the party!

In pics obtained by multiple outlets, the 37-year-old can be seen walking alongside a possible new beau, who cut out a striking figure in an all-black ‘fit adorned with layered gold chains. The two were also accompanied by another friend, who sported a sexy, blood-soaked nun costume. See (below):

Jodie Turner-Smith walks arm-in-arm with mystery man following Joshua Jackson split https://t.co/laVhD9Kv6P pic.twitter.com/eiU19W5Cs1 — Page Six (@PageSix) October 29, 2023

This marks the first time we’ve seen Jodie out and about with a new man since filing for divorce from Joshua earlier this month, but as we’ve previously reported, Joshua has made himself comfortable alongside newly single Lupita Nyong’o.

