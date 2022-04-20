32-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Flew Cross-Country To Have Sex With 15-Year-Old Boy In Airbnb

A 32-year-old woman from northern California has been accused of flying across the country to have sex with a teenage boy.

According to authorities, Stephanie Sin (pictured in her mugshot, above) is now in jail in Oakland County, Michigan after she allegedly flew there from San Francisco earlier this month to seek out a 15-year-old boy. Sin is being accused of attempting to engage in a sexual relationship with the boy, who was just 14 years old when they first began talking online a year ago.

Sin has been charged with child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, according to online court records. People further confirms that she is being held in jail in the Midwestern state on a $100,000 cash bond. She apparently has not yet entered a plea in the case.

According to Police Lt. Jason Meier of the city of Novi, Michigan, where the case originated, Sin began communicating with the boy early last year over the internet. It’s unclear how they first met in the digital realm, but Meier notes that over time, things progressed from innocent chatter to more adult-themed content.

The police lieutenant told Fox 2 Detroit (below):

“They began talking casually, and then it advanced to more sexually explicit talk.”

Meier further explained in a second interview with WDIV that Sin was very much aware of the boy’s age, and still reportedly proceeded to engage in explicit, adult-related discussion:

“He was aware that she was an adult and she was aware that he was a 15-year-old boy.”

Things got all too real earlier this month, when Sin allegedly took the discussion offline and opted to travel from her home in the San Francisco area to Detroit to meet the boy.

According to authorities, the grown woman rented an Airbnb home in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak for an entire month and moved out to Michigan in early April, with the intention of meeting the teenager. Once there, she sent not one but two Uber drivers to the boy’s house to pick him up and bring him back to the rental property.

It was the drivers showing up at his home that become too much for the boy; Lt. Meier explained:

“I think it became real to him at that point. It was fun and exciting to talk to somebody online but the minute they start to show up at your doorstep it becomes a whole different ballgame, and I think that — and rightly so — scared him enough to tell his parents. Two Ubers showed up at the house. Two different Ubers that she had sent to pick him up. Had he gotten into that Uber, who knows what could have happened.”

Rightfully alarmed, the boy’s parents called the police. Cops quickly showed up at the family residence in Novi, and were then dispatched to Sin’s Airbnb rental in Royal Oak. Once there, officers arrested Sin and booked her into Oakland County Jail, where she remains.

Meier recalled Sin’s reaction to the arrest:

“She was a little surprised, but at the same time, she knew what she was doing.”

And the officer cautioned that they were lucky things didn’t get much worse:

“I give [the boy] all the credit in the world for telling somebody, because he took a predator off the street.”

In a separate statement to People, Airbnb later confirmed that the tech company has banned Sin from renting any of its properties in the future.

Here is more on the unsettling situation and ongoing investigation, from local news outlet WDIV (below):

