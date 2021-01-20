Armie Hammer’s Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers Is 'Living In A Nightmare' Watching His Alleged DM Scandal Play Out

If you’re seriously disturbed over the recent Armie Hammer scandal, imagine being the mother of his children.

Some pretty shocking allegations have come out about the Call Me By Your Name star and his sexual predilections and abusive behaviors, both anonymously and on the record. There’s been some debate about whether those leaked DMs were faked, but at this point, we have enough facts to say that there is definitely some truth to the rumors.

Knowing that, for instance, the 34-year-old actor had to publicly apologize to Miss Cayman Islands after a highly suggestive video of a lingerie-clad woman on all fours was leaked from his finsta, we can only imagine how his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers must feel. (The caption of the leaked vid called Chambers his “ex (for a very good reason) wife.”)

A source for Us Weekly gave some insight into the matter. They shared:

“Elizabeth was horrified and shocked. She’s living in a nightmare.”

The insider added just how troubled she is over her ex’s behavior, surrounding his alleged cannibalism and BDSM kinks:

“[She] doesn’t even recognize the man she married anymore. She wants to help Armie get help but can’t do it on her own.”

It’s true. Their relationship is very much on the rocks, which would make it even harder for Chambers to get through.

Another source previously told Entertainment Tonight:

“Elizabeth is in complete shock by the allegations against Armie and feels like her world has been turned upside down. She is sickened by the various women’s claims. … Her first priority, as always, are their children and trying to protect them from this news and make sure that they feel safe and secure. She does not want them to be traumatized by everything going on.”

They continued:

“Elizabeth has been going through hell at the moment. Armie is still in the Cayman Islands with the kids. Elizabeth was done with Armie in a romantic sense once they filed for divorce and is focused on their children.”

Us Weekly’s insider agreed the 38-year-old is “purely focused” on their kids, while a second source claimed that the mother of two “did not know about any of these women” who have come forward with these allegations.

Now, we’re gonna have to call BS on that — or at least question the timeline we’re talking about here. Maybe she didn’t know about her husband’s infidelity at first, but it seems clear she probably found out about it before the public did. For instance, it was Elizabeth herself who seemed to confirm Armie’s affair with his co-star Lily James.

We don’t say that to blame the Today correspondent for her ex’s actions AT ALL. It’s clear that, at the very least, Armie betrayed her trust. And while she may not have been a victim of the same abuse these women allegedly were, she was still a victim of his actions to some degree.

That being said, a source for DailyMail.com had previously given a bit of clarity regarding what exactly Elizabeth knew and when she knew it. The insider explained:

“A lot of these women have reached out to Elizabeth and although she didn’t want to admit it to herself at first, she knows now they are speaking the truth. Armie had a whole other side to him that she wasn’t aware of. Whether it was always there and he kept it hidden, or something happened that changed him completely, she doesn’t know.”

The source also revealed:

“Elizabeth is very concerned about his pattern of preying on young vulnerable women. A pattern that must be stopped.”

Regardless of what’s really going on behind the scenes, it’s clear that Armie needs to sort his s**t out, especially for the sake of his family.

