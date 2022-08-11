Girls Gone Wild Creator Joe Francis Defends 'Checking Out' 18-Year-Old Kylie Jenner In 'Creepy' Throwback Pic

Joe Francis is defending a photo he posted where he’s seen checking out an 18-year-old Kylie Jenner!

Yes, you read that correctly — the Girls Gone Wild creator posted a photo to his Instagram on Wednesday in celebration of the makeup mogul’s 25th birthday. In the throwback pic, it appears he’s eyeballing the young girl’s rear end while on a yacht celebrating her turning 18. In the caption, Francis wishes Jenner a happy birthday and says he’s “proud” of her success:

“Happy Birthday @kyliejenner !! I’m so proud of you and all your success!! It seems like yesterday that we were celebrating your 18th birthday together”

Kylie’s besties, Stassie Karanikolaou and Pia Mia Perez can also be seen in the photo, but according to DailyMail the original snap was from all the way back in 2013 and the reality star’s ex Tyga was there — but he’s been cropped out.

Related: Kylie Claps Back After Being Called Out For Breaking Makeup Lab Safety Protocol!

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

We have to admit, the photo as it is, that one moment in time, does come off a bit creepy… especially when you consider he’s her older sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and 24 years Kylie’s senior!

Commenters didn’t hesitate to point it out, either! Per the outlet, a follower asked if he had “a better picture”:

“You didn’t have a better picture – one where you weren’t checking her out?”

This must’ve struck a nerve! Because the entrepreneur WENT OFF in the replies, stating “I’m a man” and claims “looking at beautiful women” is why he’s “so successful”:

“I’m a man. All straight men always are looking at beautiful women. That’s why I’m so successful. Are you saying you hate God for making us this way? No other straight man is different or Girls Gone Wild wouldn’t of made billions of dollars.”

Sure, maybe, but since the height of Girls Gone Wild (and well before, honestly) a lot of women have come forward to express their discomfort at blatant ogling, so you’d think straight men could at least evolve their level of respect about it!

He continued, however, adding how the socialite is like a sister to him and called the original commenter “creepy” for drawing the worst conclusion in the first place:

“she’s like my sister. I think you’re the creepy one. Why would you even think that. I used to date her sister. I have three sisters too. I would never ever have sex with my sisters. That’s gross!!”

Hmm.. we do know a lot of internet commenters often project the worst case scenario, but did the man behind GGW really not consider how it looked when he chose THAT photo? Hey, maybe he really didn’t, but then why defend looking at beautiful women in the first place?

Since then, the comments appear to have been deleted, but you can still see the screenshot (below):

Of course, these comments get more disturbing once it’s taken into account the accusations Francis has been faced with recently, including the alleged “brutal rape” of a young woman on the GGW party bus in 2006. He’s also been very open about disrespecting the #MeToo movement, so…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Instagram/Joe Francis/Kylie Jenner]