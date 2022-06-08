OMG Joe Giudice Really Posted That On Teresa’s Pic With Luis Ruelas’ Sisters?!?

Joe Giudice just could not help but shoot his shot … with his ex-wife’s future sister-in-law?!

Teresa Giudice posted a picture to Instagram on Thursday, posing with her fiancé Luis Ruelas’ sisters, Veronica and Jennifer Ruelas, while they celebrated her birthday. And it seems like they have a pretty close relationship as she praised the two women in the caption, writing:

“Thank you to my beautiful sisters in love for always giving me a reason to smile. #50 #birthdaycelebrations #balloonsdecor.”

Aww! Ch-ch-check out the picture (below):

Related: Teresa ‘Had To Change A Lot’ About Wedding After Ramona Singer Leaked Info!

Love it!!!

While many in the comments section gushed over the sweet moment between the three ladies, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s former husband Joe had something else to say about it. What might that be? Well, he mainly wanted to share the fact that he is interested in one of her soon-to-be sisters-in-law: Veronica. Proving that he is single and ready to mingle, he asked:

“Is the tall one married?”

OMG! Really, Joe?!

He has a decent relationship with Luis, but we doubt he’d want the 50-year-old dating his sister! That could make things pretty awkward!!

But there is no word on how Teresa OR Veronica feels about Joe’s comment. Reactions to his flirty message, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Joe Giudice/Instagram]