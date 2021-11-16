Teresa Giudice's New Fiancé Secretly DM'd Her Ex-Husband Joe -- But It's Not What You Think!

Even though her stellar Real Housewives of New Jersey career has made Teresa Giudice the go-to woman for controversy and drama, it would seem that in this instance, that definitely did not happen!

The 49-year-old reality TV star sat down with Kelly Clarkson for an interview on the American Idol alum’s eponymous talk show that aired on Monday, and as it turns out, Teresa had a lot of good things to say about her new fiancé’s relationship with her ex-husband! No, really!

As the RHONJ star explained to Kelly, she had been planning a trip to the Bahamas with her new man Luis “Louie” Ruelas when he went behind her back and reached out to Joe!

But fear not, Perezcious readers! There was no drama intended!

You see, Teresa’s 49-year-old ex-husband actually splits his time between Italy and the Bahamas — six months in each locale — and Ruelas simply wanted to break bread with the father of Teresa’s children.

The mom of four daughters explained it all to Clarkson during the interview, saying of the two men (below):

“They like each other. We went to the Bahamas and we went to go see Joe, and Louie DM’ed Joe behind my back. I didn’t even know. He’s like, ‘We’re coming out there. I would like for us to all have dinner.’ We went out to the Bahamas because Joe is living six months in the Bahamas and six months in Italy. So we had dinner with him and it went really well. Joe thinks Louie’s a great guy.”

Wow!!!

Of course, Teresa and Joe have a long history together — 20 years of marriage, to be exact, and daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12 — prior to a very public separation amid legal troubles in December 2019. Their divorce was legally finalized less than a year after that.

Still, even with the difficult family breakup and separate jail times, Joe and Teresa have frankly impressed us with their maturity at points throughout this legal ordeal.

Recently, the Italian-born father told Celebuzz that he was “happy” for his ex-wife and her new fiancé, saying (below):

“I’m glad she found her true love. And [I] wish them all the best.”

Class act, Joe!

Insiders have previously called Teresa and Luis “a great match,” BTW.

One source close to the couple recently gushed about the Bravo star’s new 46-year-old man to People:

“[Luis] has given her the ability to laugh and love again, after everything she has been through. Their life is very peaceful and quiet together. She was always optimistic that she would find love again after her divorce from Joe but I don’t think in her wildest dreams did she imagine she would find what she has with Louie.”

Love and maturity in dealing with her ex-husband… sounds like Teresa got herself a good man!

You can watch the star explain more about this and The Ultimate Girls Trip in this Housewives-centric clip with Kelly from Monday’s show (below):

Always interesting, that’s for sure!

What do y’all make of this surprisingly smooth situation between exes, Perezcious readers?? Did U expect Teresa and Joe to be so mature about all this, or nah?! Sound OFF with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)!

