Joe Jonas Sends Subtle Concert Message That Says It ALL Amid Sophie Turner Divorce News...

Joe Jonas is speaking his piece regarding divorce — without saying anything at all.

On Wednesday night, the Jonas Brothers were in Phoenix, Arizona for the latest show of their North American concert tour Five Albums, One Night, The Tour. That series of 35 dates began last month, and was going to be a newsworthy thing in its own right… until reports of Joe’s divorce from Sophie Turner started popping up.

Days ago, we reported how the 34-year-old singer chose to rock his wedding ring on stage even while he and Sophie were (at the time, reportedly) going through marriage issues. But now, at Wednesday night’s show in the Valley of the Sun, Joe is sending a very different message!!

Multiple fan videos from the show that were posted to social media late on Wednesday night confirm Joe was not wearing his wedding ring while the JoBros performed in PHX! He was exceptionally dapper during the show, rocking a white and pink floral suit and looking fine AF on stage. But there was no gold band on his left ring finger!!

As you can see via posts on X (Twitter) below, his left hand was noticeably bare:

“Confirmed: Joe Jonas performing in Phoenix tonight with no wedding ring.”

Confirmed: Joe Jonas performing in Phoenix tonight with no wedding ring ???????? Here for emotional support @joejonas pic.twitter.com/uo3lkUHgCK — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) September 7, 2023

And if one’s not enough for ya, how about two?! Here’s a second look at wedding ring-less Joe singing alongside brothers Kevin and Nick on stage in the desert:

Damn!!

Like we said, it was only just back on Sunday in Austin, Texas when Joe was wearing his wedding ring on stage for a concert there. Seems like quite a bit can change in a week…

