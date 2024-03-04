Joe Jonas & Stormi Bree Confirm Relationship With A Steamy Kiss Down Under!

Joe Jonas has publicly — and officially now — moved on from Sophie Turner!

After months of romance speculation about a romance with Stormi Bree following his divorce, the boy bander was finally spotted locking lips with the model!

The pair, who have been linked since January, were photographed sharing a kiss for the first time publicly during a date at Bondi Bowling Club in Sydney, Australia on Sunday. In the photos obtained by Page Six, the Jonas Brothers frontman could be seen in a colorful t-shirt, white shorts, and a hat as he leaned in for a smooch with the 33-year-old, who wore a little black dress.

Joe Jonas and girlfriend Stormi Bree confirm relationship with a kiss in Australia https://t.co/NoCNiQ4CsS pic.twitter.com/ZggIuq9vMS — Page Six (@PageSix) March 4, 2024

They were also seen chatting and having a blast while hanging out with Joe’s brothers Kevin and Nick, as well as some other band members. The group is currently playing their first shows Down Under with their next concert set for Brisbane on Tuesday before they head to Melbourne.

It seems the former Miss Teen USA winner has been tagging along for lots of the travels since last week. In fact, she and the Cake By The Ocean crooner kinda soft-launched their romance on socials! While out on a boat ride in Sydney Harbour, they each shared pictures from the excursion (though notably without mentioning the other). See one of Stormi’s posts from the date (below):

They may not have been ready to tag each other yet, but they weren’t hiding much! Especially not now after this makeout sesh!

It’s unclear how the singer and model met, but they do, innerestingly, have one thing in common. Fans noticed they both have a track record of picking teenagers to date! Stormi dated model/actor Lucky Blue Smith when he was just a teen — and of course Joe first met the Game of Thrones star when she was quite young as well.

Looks like both Joe and Sophie have finally put their failed marriage behind them. Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

