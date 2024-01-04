Joe Jonas Spotted With Model Stormi Bree In Cabo -- Moving On From Sophie Turner!?

It looks like Joe Jonas is ready to get back out there!

Sophie Turner was the fastest to publicly move on from her divorce from the Jonas Brothers star last year, linking up with a British aristocrat, Peregrine Pearson. But now the singer has also been spotted with a possible new lover!

The pop star spent New Year’s Eve in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where he and his brothers performed a private concert to ring in 2024. And it doesn’t look like he was lonely for the holidays!! The 34-year-old is now sparking dating rumors after he was spotted with model Stormi Bree. They were photographed arriving at a private airport to leave the country on Wednesday.

While they didn’t show off any PDA, it was clear they were together as they walked side-by-side. Joe wore a black sweatshirt, sunglasses, and a red hat while the former Miss Tennessee Teen USA, born Stormi Henley, rocked a black long-sleeve shirt and nude backpack. Take a look (below).

FWIW, it’s unclear if they got into the same plane. This is also the first time the duo has been spotted together, and they don’t even follow each other on Instagram, so if sparks are flying, they are clearly trying to keep it on the down low for now! Much unlike the Game of Thrones star and her new beau!

Reactions?! Do you ship ’em? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Stormi Bree/Instagram & Vogue France/YouTube]