Joe Jonas’ Relationship With Model Stormi Bree Is OVER! Here’s Why!

It looks like Joe Jonas is single again!

According to Us Weekly on Friday, his romance with model Stormi Bree has “cooled off” after nearly six months of dating. A source told the outlet that they put their relationship on pause due to his hectic schedule, saying:

“Joe has a very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life has to take a back seat for now.”

Right now, the insider noted Joe is prioritizing “his children and his passion for his music” and is living “a very fulfilled life,” adding:

“If the right person comes along, he’ll definitely make time for them in his life. [He] doesn’t feel the need to jump into a relationship with anybody. If it happens, it happens. But he’s really happy with where things are at right now.”

For those who don’t know, Joe and Bree sparked romance rumors in January when they were seen at a private airport in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. This relationship came a few months after he and Sophie Turner announced their divorce. At the time, a source told the outlet his connection with Bree was still “very new,” but they were “happy” and “open to seeing where things go.” They eventually confirmed the relationship with a kiss! Two months later, another insider revealed things were “getting more serious” between them. And yet flash forward to the final day in May, and they are over! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

