Joe Jonas ‘Enjoying’ Spending Time With Model Stormi Bree Amid Their Romantic Aspen Vacation!

Joe Jonas hit the slopes with his new rumored girlfriend!

In case you missed it, the singer sparked rumors he moved on from estranged wife Sophie Turner with 33-year-old model Stormi Bree. Days after performing a New Year’s Eve concert with his brothers, the rumored couple were seen at a private airport leaving Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. We assume she had been there with Joe to ring in 2024. And the couple’s fun times together did not end in Cabo San Lucas!

Joe and Bree seem to have traveled to Aspen, Colorado together, and they even gave fans a look into their romantic ski trip. On Thursday, the 34-year-old took to Instagram Stories to show off footage of his ride on a ski lift making its way up to the top of the mountain. It is unknown if Bree had been sitting next to him on the chair. However, the former Miss Teen USA posted videos on Friday of her following someone down the snowy mountain. See some of the shots from the trip (below):

They appear to be having a good time together in Aspen! Neither Joe nor Stormi have addressed their rumored relationship. However, a source for Us Weekly gave some insight into the romance! And it sounds like things are going well between Stormi and Joe so far! The insider said:

“Joe is enjoying spending time with Stormi. His main priority and focus will always be his children, but at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come. Things are still very new, but he’s happy and he’s open to seeing where things go.”

We’ll have to see where this romance goes! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

