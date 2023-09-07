Joe Jonas Praised Sophie Turner For Always Having His 'Back No Matter What' -- 3 Weeks Before Divorce Filing!

We need to know what was on the Ring camera that made Joe Jonas pull the plug! Because he still seemed so in love with Sophie Turner just weeks ago!

During the Jonas Brothers‘ show at Yankee Stadium on August 12, the 34-year-old singer gushed about the 27-year-old actress. Joe praised Sophie, who had been in the audience that night, for always having his “back” while dedicating a song to her. He said:

“If you’re going through a tough time, they reach out to you, they’ve got your back no matter what. That person is here with me tonight. Sophie. So I’d love to hear you sing this with me if you don’t mind. I want you to think of that person. If that person’s here, you’ve got to hold them tight.”

The group then went into the song Hesitate, which he wrote as a “love letter” to Sophie. See (below):

Flash forward three weeks later, Joe and Sophie are over?! The musician filed for divorce on Tuesday, saying that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.” What happened?! How can Joe go from expressing such lovey-dovey sentiments about Sophie to breaking up in a matter of weeks?

Although the former couple have come forward to say the decision to split was mutual, it sounds like some serious stuff went down. According to TMZ, Joe caught his now estranged wife saying or doing something on a Ring camera that “made him realize the marriage was over.” It’s still a mystery what that was, but it must have been really bad for him to end things three weeks after THAT praise.

