Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Break Silence On Divorce To Shut Down 'Speculative Narratives'!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are remaining a united front!

Hours after the Jonas Brothers frontman filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones alum, they both shared a joint statement on their respective Instagram feeds to confirm the disappointing news and clap back at rumors!

In a brief comment on the breakup posted early Wednesday morning, they explained:

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Ugh. Super sad!

Related: Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Moves Into $40k A MONTH Rental

As for those pesky “narratives” they’re so eager to dispel, TMZ sources claimed earlier this week that one reason they split is because they have “different lifestyles.” An insider asserted the 27-year-old actress’ partying ways had gotten too much for the 34-year-old singer.

They’ve also reportedly had “serious problems” in their relationship for the last six months. The details of such issues haven’t been made clear, but the Jonas LA alum didn’t mince words when he declared the marriage was “irretrievably broken” in his filing. Oof.

The good thing about them being so “united” right now is that it’ll hopefully avoid a lot of unnecessary drama for their children, daughters Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old who is only listed as “D.J.” in the divorce docs.

Joe is asking for joint custody, and said in the filing that he’d like “a parenting plan” to be “established” which would include “a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties.” It also noted that the little ones have been “residing with their father” in Miami and other US cities amid his current tour, adding:

“It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.”

We know Sophie’s been wanting to move back to the UK for her “mental health,” though. So, this co-parenting sitch could get really complicated as they figure out how to both be there for their kids while living across the Atlantic. But if they can agree to a schedule and keep communicating, it could go smoothly. Fingers crossed!

In other good news, they’re not fighting over money, either. The legal docs noted both Joe and Sophie have “the ability to provide” for the kids, requesting that “they should both be required to contribute to the support of the minor children.”

They also have an “ironclad” prenup in place. So, there are a lot of signs suggesting this will be a clean a split as possible. We hope…

Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Jonas Brothers/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]