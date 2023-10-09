Sophie Turner Sends Joe Jonas A BOLD Taylor Swift-Inspired Message Amid Divorce -- LOOK!

Sophie Turner has a message for Joe Jonas!

In her first post to Instagram since announcing her divorce from the Jonas Brothers star, the Game of Thrones alum returned to her IG Story on Sunday with a Taylor Swift-inspired not-so-subtle statement for her ex-man!!

In the since-deleted post, the 27-year-old snapped a pic wearing a friendship bracelet that read, “fearless.” Ah! She also subtly flaunted the Union Jack in the background as the flag could be seen on a tote bag.

Obviously, none of this is a coincidence! The actress has been staying at her new bestie Taylor’s apartment in NYC while she deals with drama from her split, including figuring out child custody. Sophie is fighting to get her girls back to England, where she claims the family was planning to settle. So, that flag is noteworthy!

Related: Priyanka Chopra Feels ‘Caught In The Middle’ Of Joe & Sophie’s Divorce?!

Plus, she has turned heads with the Anti-Hero artist ever since the divorce was announced. So, we love her Swift-inspired motto — and this “fearless” attitude is probably what she needs now while dealing with mediation talks with the DNCE frontman!

If that wasn’t cute enough, some people are even speculating the bracelet itself was gifted to the pop star by *NSYNC at the VMAs! If that’s true, it’s so adorable that even Taylor is trading her friendship bracelets! And it’s not lost on us that Fearless is the 33-year-old’s breakup album after her fling with the Disney Channel alum! Like we said: this is NO coincidence!

Fans couldn’t get over the snap, reacting on X (Twitter):

“I could write essays on the complexities of sophie turner wearing a ‘fearless’ friendship bracelet in the midst of her very public divorce” “sophie turner posting her fearless friendship bracelet is so passive aggressive i love” “Sophie Turner had the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever and she did it” “Sophie Turner wearing a friendship bracelet with the name of the album that Taylor wrote about her ex-husband being a s**tty boyfriend”

LOLz!

Reactions?! Share ’em (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & BuzzFeed Celeb/Jonas Brothers/YouTube]