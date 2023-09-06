Deets On Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's 'Ironclad' Prenup And Estimated Net Worths!

We’re devastated to learn Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially splitting up just four years into their relationship — and with their two daughters, too. Always makes divorce so much harder.

Thankfully it sounds like they won’t have a long drawn-out battle when it comes to money. We already understood they had a prenup in place. But according to sources speaking to The Blast on Tuesday evening, the thing is “ironclad.”

In this case, unlike, say, Kevin Costner‘s divorce, both Joe AND Sophie came into the relationship with their own money — and quite a bit of it. According to the outlet, the prenup is clear on the fact each will keep whatever money they earned. Joe will get his money from Jonas Brothers (as well as DNCE) song royalties and tours, and Sophie will keep all her money from Game of Thrones. Sophie has been smart with her money and has an estimated $12 million. Joe’s estimated net worth is even more impressive at $50 mil! But obviously both have plenty enough they don’t have to fight one another over it.

The couple also “shared” houses in Los Angeles, Miami, and the UK — but per the outlet they will each get to keep the ones they owned before the union. They only owned one home together — that one they are expected to sell and split the profits. We expect Sophie will be moving back to the UK, as she mentioned she was trying to for her “mental health.” So if Joe does decide to keep the marital home, he can buy her out for her share.

They’ll obviously both retain the rights to their own brands, images, and likenesses, all that stuff celebs are forced to include in contracts these days. The whole thing seems easy enough, except of course… for the kids.

Joe and Sophie share two very young daughters, a 3-year-old named Willa and a 1-year-old whose name has not been shared publicly. According to docs obtained by PageSix, the couple is planning on “shared parental responsibility” for the girls, in which they will both raise them and both provide for them financially.

Apparently this will be handled in Miami — a court there will “establish child support in accordance with the Florida Child Support Guidelines, including consideration of health insurance,” per the docs. It’s likely Joe will have to pay some amount of child support to Sophie as his current monthly income is greater due to consistent music royalties. We all have a good idea now how little actors get for streaming residuals years later…

As we mentioned, it seems clear Sophie is moving back to the UK, so that will make sharing custody a lot harder. Hopefully the exes are amicable enough to coparent, even if they have to do so across the Atlantic. As we understand it, Parent Trap situations — in which one sister grows up in the UK and the other in America — are not legitimate family law plans.

