Joe Jonas Fully 'Supports' Sophie Turner Romancing A New Guy Now?!

Joe Jonas may have had a change of heart…

A few months after their breakup, Sophie Turner moved on from her estranged husband, not just back to the UK but with the most British guy she could find: 29-year-old aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. When news of the 27-year-old’s romance with the heir broke, Joe wasn’t too thrilled to see Sophie with another guy. The singer reportedly felt it was “too soon” for the Game Of Thrones alum to date anyone new. Ugh.

But Sophie refused to let him get in her way! She and Peregrine are still going strong! They were even caught packing on the PDA while hanging out in London together this week. Steamy as it was, their latest outing is bound to ruffle Joe’s feathers. Or will it?

Actually, it sounds like Joe changed his tune on the matter! An insider for Dailymail.com claims he now fully supports Sophie being involved with another guy, telling the outlet Friday:

“Joe supports whatever choices she makes and if she is happy, he is happy. He loves his girls and his time with them and about to wrap up [the Jonas Brothers] tour tomorrow night in Brooklyn.”

Whoa! What’s with the sudden switcheroo in attitude over this relationship? We’re glad to hear the JoBro is bring supportive of Sophie getting back out in the dating world now. He had no right to be mad at her for getting back out there nor dictate when the right time to move on was for her. But we’re just too curious about what changed his mind!

Did they have a heart-to-heart? Did the pain of seeing her with someone else ease? Is he seeing someone himself?? Or is it the that they really are in a better place three months after their divorce and custody battle took a nasty turn? We do know they worked hard to find common ground in mediation. Maybe it really took?

The insider did mention the former couple are on “good terms” nowadays, adding:

“He is doing great. The two of them have come to a place of mutual understanding and they will always have love for each other.”

Hmm. Are you buying this, Perezcious readers? Do you think Joe truly supports Sophie moving on? Or is there more to it? Sound OFF in the comments.

