Sophie Turner Packs On PDA With Rich British Beau After Joe Jonas Divorce -- LOOK!

Sophie Turner isn’t hiding her feelings for UK millionaire Peregrine Pearson!

The pair was first spotted sharing a kiss in October outside the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris, but this latest sighting kicks things up a notch! DailyMail.com obtained photos of the lovebirds on a romantic stroll on Thursday night, seemingly in London. The British aristocrat, who is heir of the 4th Viscount Cowdray — but goes by Perry when he’s at home — couldn’t keep his hands off the Game of Thrones alum. They stopped several times for hugs and kisses. Both wore hats and big winter jackets — and they were beaming the whole time. Aw!!

That’s not all!

Page Six also snagged photos of the couple taken as they were on another walk in London on Friday morning after leaving a brunch date. Once again, they took lots of breaks to kiss and held hands. According to ET, they also went to Winter Wonderland, the annual Christmas fair in Hyde Park. Fun! Discussing the new fling, a source told the outlet:

“Sophie and Perry are definitely not trying to hide. She seemed happy for everyone to know there’s a new man in her life. […] They’ve been spending the last few days together in London and are pretty much inseparable. It seems like she has definitely moved on from all the drama with Joe [Jonas].”

Good for her! We haven’t seen the actress look this happy in a while! Just what she deserves after the messy divorce! Ch-ch-check out her PDA-filled outings (below):

Sophie Turner confirms her romance with aristocrat and media empire heir Peregrine Pearson – dubbed Britain's 'most eligible bachelor' – as they kiss amid her divorce from Joe Jonas https://t.co/mgxbdIL4CY pic.twitter.com/M1cg2abH25 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 8, 2023

Sophie Turner confirms Peregrine Pearson romance with another public makeout session amid Joe Jonas divorce https://t.co/efFuSjkkiP pic.twitter.com/qyehBaOZDn — Page Six (@PageSix) December 8, 2023

So far, neither has formally commented on the relationship, but it’s hard to deny something’s happening after these snaps!

Reactions? Are you into them? Let us know (below)!

