Joe Rogan Asserts 'Straight White Men' Will Eventually Be Silenced By 'Woke' Culture -- Twitter Reacts!

Here’s another utterly ridiculous opinion brought to you by The Joe Rogan Experience.

Joe Rogan, who was once best known for being the guy who watched people eat bugs on Fear Factor, has built a podcasting empire for himself on his right-of-center, faux-intellectual, pot-smoking libertarian image. For whatever reason, the comedian’s show is known less for comedy than for genuine political and cultural commentary. It remains a popular interview destination for major celebs like Miley Cyrus, Elon Musk, and Matthew McConaughey, despite also welcoming conservative mouthpieces like Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro (and even Nazi-adjacent figures like Gavin McInnes and Milo Yiannopoulos, or controversial conspiracy theorist Alex Jones… the list goes on).

Based on the conservative company he frequently keeps, you may not be surprised to hear his latest controversial statement on the most recent episode of the podcast. Speaking with comedian Joe List, he complained:

“You can never be woke enough that’s the problem, it keeps going. It keeps going further and further down the line and if you get to the point where you capitulate and you agree to all these demands it’ll eventually get to where straight white men are not allowed to talk because it’s your privilege to express yourself when other people of color have been silenced throughout history.”

The word “woke” has been overused to the point of meaninglessness (much like “cancel culture”) — but being “anti-woke” hasn’t exactly tanked the 53-year-old’s career. His Spotify exclusive deal in 2020 made him one of the highest paid broadcasters IN THE WORLD. He spread vaccine misinformation on his highly rated podcast and faced zero professional consequences. One might argue he is America’s least silenced straight white dude.

Joe Rogan says "straight white men are not allowed to talk" eventually while complaining on his podcast paid for by a $100,000,000 Spotify contract. pic.twitter.com/CIAl2XGHcD — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) May 18, 2021

But that’s not all that Rogan prophesied. He added:

“It will be, you’re not allowed to go outside. Because so many people were imprisoned for so many…”

When his guest began to laugh, Joe asserted:

“I’m not joking, it really will get there. It’s that crazy.”

The former TV host went on a stand up tour with Dave Chappelle during the pandemic that only halted when the two of them literally contracted coronavirus. Even when we were on actual lockdown, this guy refused to stay inside. These predictions are coming from nowhere and based on nothing, and Twitter let him know it.

After the episode aired, reactions included:

“Joe Rogan made his comments about straight white men not being able to talk due to ‘woke culture’ on his podcast which was acquired by Spotify in a $100m deal, that has 11 million listeners per episode and lets him talk about literally anything” “Can Joe Rogan point to one day in American history where straight white men shut the fuck up? “If you start the clock in 1787 they’ve had roughly 85,500 opportunities to give it a rest for A DAY, and have never ONCE let the goddamn Earth spin without offering an opinion.” “How to word this delicately… if the woke mob knew how to make straight white men shut the f**k up, Joe Rogan wouldn’t have a career right now.”

It’s clearly too much to ask that Joe Rogan use his platform responsibly, but we would hope his podcast is at least grounded in reality. Instead, he’s spinning right wing fanfiction about how darn hard it is to be a white guy these days. For a demographic that loves to call out “playing the victim,” they sure love imagining scenarios where they’re victimized. Our thoughts go out to Joe as he deals with the difficult burden of being rich with a popular podcast where he can say whatever he wants all the time.

Ch-ch-check out some more Twitter reactions (below):

someone pay me as much as joe rogan to shut the fuck up. i will do it. i promise. https://t.co/wTEET5EUf9 — scaachi (@Scaachi) May 18, 2021

I will settle for ‘Joe Rogan not being allowed to talk’ pic.twitter.com/2jdlZkvLra — tired (@2damntrans) May 17, 2021

Joe Rogan really said that wiping his tears with $100 bills. pic.twitter.com/IFlwvzUIO8 — Matt Peters (@MightyInkMatt) May 18, 2021

Man whose every opinion is inescapable worries others will be heard pic.twitter.com/cUAoxSezJd — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) May 17, 2021

Respectfully, I would argue that not being allowed to talk is the exact opposite of the problem joe rogan has pic.twitter.com/JR7BrmXjby — Becca Lewis (@beccalew) May 18, 2021

Straight cis white men will still be allowed to talk, but at the cost of Joe Rogan's eternal silence pic.twitter.com/fRJvB3l0Yh — Elson (@elyelsonfree) May 18, 2021

