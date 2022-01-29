John David Duggar & His Wife Abbie Break Their Silence On 2021 Plane Crash

John David Duggar and his wife, Abbie, finally spoke out about the terrifying plane crash that they were involved in last year.

The couple released a statement to Celebuzz on Friday, acknowledging the accident from nearly three months ago for the very first time and expressing how thankful they were to have walked away without any injuries. They said:

“An emergency landing or any kind of plane crash is a scary thing, but it’s exactly what pilots are trained for. We are so thankful for God’s protection, as we all walked away without injuries when this happened last October. We so appreciate the love and care so many have expressed toward us!”

As we previously reported, the airplane crash occurred back on October 29, 2021, just weeks after the 32-year-old reality star’s older brother Josh Duggar was on trial in Arkansas for charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. John David was piloting a Piper PA-30 aircraft when he suddenly needed to make an emergency crash landing in Waverly, Tennessee, following a double engine failure.

Thankfully, the Counting On alum and the two other passengers were not seriously injured at the time. However, an accident report first obtained by InTouch stated that the same could not be said of the plane, which suffered “substantial damage.” Yikes!

The Humphrey County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed that “a family” was involved in the crash, leading many to believe that the two other riders on board were most likely Abbie and their then-1-year-old daughter, Grace. While the report noted that the National Transportation Safety Board “did not travel to the scene of this incident,” the agency is still investigating the crash at this time.

The accident is just the latest event to bring attention to the Duggar family. As you know, Josh was found guilty of two charges of knowingly receiving and possessing child pornography back in December 2021. He faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines for each conviction. Then, news soon broke that Jana Duggar received a citation for endangering the welfare of a minor after a child she was watching wandered out of the house and into the street. She eventually settled the legal matter outside of court, paying $880 in fines after pleading guilty.

We’re glad that John David and his family were truly okay following the scary incident…

