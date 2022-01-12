Candace Cameron Bure Says Bob Saget’s Death ‘Hurts Like Nothing I’ve Ever Felt'

There is a lot of mourning left to do…

Candace Cameron Bure is still reeling from the loss of her TV dad, Bob Saget. The Full House alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to share another message to the 65-year-old, who sadly passed away on Sunday.

The emotional upload was posted alongside a cute throwback photo of the cast members sitting poolside (above). In the caption, the actress mused:

“Oh, Bob. Why’d you have to leave us so soon?”

Reflecting on the close-knit Full House cast, she added:

“We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue.”

Saget and Bure began the family-friendly sitcom in 1987. It would go on to become one of the most beloved comedies of its time, even spawning a successful Netflix reboot, Fuller House, which they also both starred in. Through all that time, they literally grew up side-by-side, Candace reflected:

“My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood. You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud. We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old. You weren’t just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life.”

Whoa! Just so touching! You can really feel how much Bob meant to her. After creating a lifetime of memories by his side, the 45-year-old went on to list the many things she wishes she could do with her fictional father just one more time, saying:

“This hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before. I love you, I love you, I love you. You knew that. I knew that. But I have to say it again. I want one more hug. I want one more text that says, ‘oh, btw, it’s me Bob’ after a long rant. I want one more laugh. I want to roll my eyes at you one more time. I want you to tell me to watch something but then tell me maybe I shouldn’t because of my faith. You were always so protective of me, and cared about everything. And everybody. You were the best. You were… Bob. There will never be another like you.”

Lots of fans, celebrities, and former co-stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to the stand-up comedian since news of his death broke. And the reactions have been overwhelming, with so many stories flooding in about how he was the “sweetest” and best hugger.

Recognizing the great impact the How I Met Your Mother star had on the world, The Christmas Contest lead concluded:

“I wish you could see the outpouring of love you have. You’ve certainly left a beautiful legacy in kindness, compassion, loyalty, generosity, and love . I’m not saying goodbye because you’ll never leave my heart. Even with this gigantic tear in it ”

Take a look at the full post (below).

Lots of Candace’s friends took to the comment section to send their support and love, including Bob’s wife Kelly Rizzo, who responded:

“Candace, how amazing does it feel though to know, really know, how much he deeply loved you. That will never go away. One shining light is that now we can work through this pain together. I love you”

Phew. We cannot imagine what these ladies are feeling. So sad! But it is so nice that they can lean on each other’s shoulders to get through this. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

