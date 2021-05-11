'A Bitch' & 'A Hero': What John Mulaney Has Said About Wife Annamarie Tendler Over The Years

Times are tough right now for comedian John Mulaney and his now-estranged wife, Annamarie Tendler.

As we reported on Monday, Mulaney’s team confirmed he and Tendler had split after six years of marriage. This follows immediately after the 38-year-old comic’s arduous addiction battle, including a 60-day stint in rehab that began back in December of last year.

As you’ll recall from the big news, Tendler admitted she was “heartbroken” in a sad statement, telling Page Six:



“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

We feel for both of them during this difficult time.

And now, as Mulaney gets back to work — we’ll have more on last night’s stand-up comeback further below — we are looking back at the time he and the 35-year-old Tendler spent together. The whip-smart Saturday Night Live writer spoke about his artist wife quite a bit during his public-facing career, in fact.

Here are just a few of the things he had to say — good, bad, and indifferent — about his now-ex over the last few years during their time together:

Engagement News

Back in 2013 during an appearance on The Pete Holmes Show, Mulaney recalled how he took Tendler to Malibu to propose — but things didn’t quite go as planned. He explained:

“On the day that I took her, the beach was — I don’t know how to phrase this — crawling with homeless people. … We started walking and part of me was like, ‘Is this funny if I proposed here?'”

He didn’t actually pop the question there, though. Instead, they drove further down Malibu to a different beach and he got on one knee. Awww!

Red Carpet Cutie

In December 2019, Mulaney raved about his “stunning femme fatale wife” following the premiere for Netflix‘s John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch.

He wrote on Instagram at the time (below):

“Anna, I don’t know how to pose in photos but I am lucky to be next to you. And you’re the only person I want to make laugh, truly.”

And later that same month, he shared a candid shot of “two beauties” — Annamarie and the couple’s dog, Petunia — on his IG account, too:

‘My Wife Is A Bitch And I Like Her So Much’

In vintage Mulaney form, the comedian spoke about Tendler during his 2018 Netflix special, telling audiences that she gave her blessing but asked he not refer to her as “a bitch and that you don’t like me.”

Hilariously, he countered that with this joke to his stand-up audience:

“I would never say that, not even as a joke, that my wife is a bitch and I don’t like her. That is not true. My wife is a bitch and I like her so much. She is a dynamite, 5-foot, Jewish bitch and she’s the best. She and I have totally different styles. When my wife walks down the street, she does not give a s**t what anyone thinks of her in any situation. She’s my hero. When I walk down the street, I need everybody, all day long, to like me so much. It’s exhausting.”

She’s In Love… With Another Celebrity?!

In another vintage stand-up bit, the former SNL scribe took to the stage during Seth Rogen‘s Hilarity for Charity Netflix special in 2018 to reveal how Annamarie was “in love” with… Timothée Chalamet?!

Hilariously, Mulaney explained her interest in the Call Me By Your Name star:

“My wife is in love with this Timothée Chalamet son of a bitch. He’s, like, 21 years old. It’s a joke when she kids me about it, but it’s not a joke. I’m 6 feet tall, that’s like, a big deal to me. I don’t know why it’s a big deal but I like that I’m 6 feet tall. We were coming back from dinner the other night, my wife walks past me, she goes, ‘You know Timothée Chalamet’s 6’1.”‘ I just internalized it. The next day, I looked it up online and it said he was 5’11”. So I leave the garage — my office is in the garage — and I go into the home where she is. I go into her office and I go, ‘You know, he’s 5’11.’ She goes, ‘What?’ I go, ‘The boy! He’s not 6’1″, he’s 5’11.”‘

Pregnancy Pause?

In April 2020, the Big Mouth star spoke up on his wife’s behalf on Twitter, debunking pregnancy rumors while explaining that was the reason why she left social media altogether:

Anna wants you to know that someone online asked if she was pregnant after seeing her in "Pay Attention" and that's why she left social media. She has not looked back once. #SackLunchWatch — John Mulaney (@mulaney) April 2, 2020

And in a second tweet, he confirmed Annamarie’s new “no social media” diet was going particularly well for her, too:

Not on social media and loving it #sacklunchwatch pic.twitter.com/LWmsGm1Oip — John Mulaney (@mulaney) April 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Back In 2021…

Nostalgia aside, John returned to the stand-up stage on Monday night for the very first time since leaving rehab over alcohol and cocaine abuse back in February.

The timing was very interesting, of course, considering only hours earlier his divorce announcement made headlines. But from all accounts of those in attendance at the comedian’s NYC show at City Winery, it sounds like he owned the stage!

Rolling Stone senior editor David Fear was among those who praised Mulaney on Twitter following the show — and as you can see (below), Fear is not alone in showing love for the stand-up comic’s new work:

So John Mulaney at City Winery was…intense. 90 mins that was mostly processing his intervention and rehab experience. Remarkably raw, vulnerable, personal. “When I’m alone, I realize I’m with the person who tried to kill me.” Hilarious, harrowing, brave, historic. — David Fear (@davidlfear) May 11, 2021

just left John Mulaney’s first post-rehab show at City Winery. I don’t know much about comedy, but imho he did a great job… an excellent mix of humor and honesty. I’m rooting for u, dude — Julia Glum (@SuperJulia) May 11, 2021

A truly brilliant show from @mulaney tonight in NY. — Brian Dunne (@briandunnemusic) May 11, 2021

