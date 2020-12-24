John Mulaney Was Reportedly 'Out Of His Mind' On Drugs During THIS Seth Meyers Clip From Last Month

John Mulaney’s rehab revelation was a surprise to many, but it made sense to the fans who watched his bizarre late night appearance last month.

As we reported, the former Saturday Night Live writer checked himself into a treatment facility to seek help with drug and alcohol abuse after he relapsed due to the stress and extra downtime of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The comedian tried to keep himself busy by joining the writing staff for Late Night With Seth Meyers but ultimately couldn’t stop himself from spiraling out of control.

Some eagle-eyed viewers noticed the signs Mulaney needed help after watching his odd segment on the NBC show in early November, in which he wore sunglasses and rambled on to Seth Meyers about the royal family. As it turned out, the segment was delivered while Mulaney was “out of his mind on substances,” according to a Page Six source.

In the segment, titled “Royal Watch: News from the Real-Life Crown,” Mulaney poked fun at “dumb ginger” Prince Harry and “silly goose” Meghan Markle for their decision to step back as senior royals earlier this year. After making a joke about Queen Elizabeth’s old age that he noted was “too mean,” Mulaney took off his sunglasses to reveal dark, squinting eyes before saying of the couple:

“You know it’s weird, right, that Meghan and Harry left? You thought rolling with those dorks in church clothes would be fun? Had you been told it was non-stop laughs? Because you’re thinking of ‘The Munsters,’ you silly goose.”

After the long-winded bit came to an end, things got even more cringy when Meyers said:

“I love having you on here, but in the future, if you just want to talk things like this out, a phone call might be better … We will see what of this we can use, but it might be online only.”

That turned out to be the case: the clip wasn’t shared online until November 24. You can watch it in full (below):

Fans who watched the clip online noticed something was off with the 38-year-old, with viewers later noting on Twitter:

“three weeks ago I felt there was something seriously *off* with John Mulaney’s appearance on Seth Meyers.” “Yeah same! He just seemed very off in this segment and I was very confused it was odd to watch and see him like that but it makes sense now, unfortunately.”

Fortunately, Mulaney had quite the support system at SNL. A source at the sketch comedy series said creator Lorne Michaels and star Pete Davidson had been encouraging him to seek treatment, telling the outlet:

“He has a tight inner circle of friends who have been incredibly supportive [by] encouraging him to get help and [staying] super tight-lipped… To everyone else, it wasn’t as clear he was struggling, but he’s been a rock to so many other people that everyone knows that he should get the help he needs. Pete and Lorne have been incredibly helpful. Mulaney is like an older brother to Pete and they always tour together.”

We’re glad John is getting the help he needs, and hope he’ll be back to his old self for his next Late Night appearance.

