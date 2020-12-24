John Mulaney Is 'Committed To Getting Better' In Rehab Thanks To Support Of 'Small Circle Of Friends'

John Mulaney is doing what he can to get healthy and live his best life.

The 38-year-old stand-up comedian and former Saturday Night Live writer has checked himself into rehab, as we reported earlier this week. And now, according to the latest info from sources close to the Chicago native, it sounds like he has a tight, helpful support circle to give him the help he needs!

An insider who spoke to People about the matter this week, makes it sound like John — who has previously been very open about his use of cocaine and alcohol at various points of his life — has the right group of friends to get through this. The source claimed (below):

“[John Mulaney] is committed to getting better. He relies on the same small circle of friends he’s had for 20 years.”

That is very good to hear, and it should hopefully help him — especially as he’s able to get away from public life and celebrity status for a while and focus on his health. Non-celeb pals can help with that, especially if it’s a strong (and private) support system that has his back. Encouraging!!

Even more heartwarming, Mulaney’s famous buddies also came through with their public support of the stand-up comic. Patton Oswalt sent a tweet to him with heart emojis; comedian Ron Funches followed up with “much love,” and fellow comic Dan Telfer wished him “nothing but good cheer and support” in a sweet, personal message.

Olivia Wilde sent a meaningful note via Twitter earlier this week, too, writing:

“Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this.”

Awww!

As you may recall from our prior reporting, Mulaney has had a long road with cocaine and alcohol. He revealed in a 2019 Esquire interview that he actually started drinking at the age of 13, and was using and abusing drugs several years after that. By 23, he had quit — without the help of a treatment program — and he’d been clean and sober since at least 2005.

Still, the lure of addiction proved strong, as he noted in that men’s mag interview:

“I drank for attention. I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.”

Wow… and so early in life, too.

Regardless, he’s getting good professional help now, and we can only hope it’ll do the trick and give him what he needs.

