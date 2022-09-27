John Travolta Memorializes Olivia Newton-John On What Would Have Been Her 74th Birthday

John Travolta is remembering his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John on what would have been her 74th birthday.

As you’ll remember, John first paid tribute to the late icon after her August death, which was the unfortunate culmination of her decades-long battle with breast cancer. Now, a little over month later, he’s hopping back on Instagram to honor her in the sweetest way. The Pulp Fiction actor uploaded a major Grease throwback pic to his IG story Monday night, in which he and the Hopelessly Devoted to You singer are seen looking affectionately into one another’s eyes. He simply captioned it:

“Happy birthday my Olivia”

Aww. You can genuinely feel that admiration! See the full pic (below):

We always love a little Danny and Sandy content. But John wasn’t the only one remembering the singer on her special day — daughter Chloe Lattanzi also took to the photo sharing app to reveal her and some other members of the fam, including Olivia’s widower, John Easterling, were sharing a meal in honor of the late matriarch. Chloe captioned her post:

“We love you mama ”

See (below):

Lots of love to go around for Mrs. Newton-John! Rest in peace to a legend.

