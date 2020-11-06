OUCH! Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Calls Out Cameran Eubanks Amid Endless Affair Rumors!

Never a dull moment on Southern Charm when there’s cheating allegations flying around!

The hit Bravo show aired a brand new episode on Thursday night, and in it, Kathryn Dennis gets confronted by the new girl, Leva Bonaparte, over alleged rumors the momma of two repeated about Cameran Eubanks‘ husband Jason Wimberly.

In case you somehow missed the big Charleston drama amid the pandemic, Jason was accused of secretly having a high-profile affair with makeup artist Rebecca Wash.

Leva, who is longtime friends with Cameran in real life, asserted on air that there was no truth to Kathryn’s rumor, and even better than that, she called the woman out right to her face!

In pulling Kathryn aside at Shep Rose‘s birthday party, Leva didn’t waste any time getting right down into the weeds, blasting the star over spreading what she believed was baseless gossip:

“I’m going to start by saying that I was very, very upset this afternoon. Craig [Conover] told me what you had told him. I was literally ready to eviscerate you. I’m really trying to be calm because I’m so angry. I see red. You made something up. You were going after my friend and people that I love. That’s a f**king joke, it’s a mockery, it’s some bull s**t. I’m a little emotional about this. They are a beautiful family, I don’t want any of this.”

Leave it to Craig to stir it up!!

Of course, this put Dennis in a particularly tricky spot because both the 36-year-old Eubanks and her husband Wimberly have adamantly denied the allegations before she up and quit the show. Even the woman who is rumored to be the other half of the affair has denied the affair ever happened! So something here doesn’t make sense!

Still, the 29-year-old Dennis clearly wasn’t ready to let it go — even without proof. And while she wouldn’t reveal her source for the rumor, a confessional interview she did on the episode indicated this all boiled down to a personal thing between her and Eubanks.

Kathyrn called out Cam, hinting at their past feud during the former’s on-and-off relationship with the disgraced Thomas Ravenel:

“I know because I had a family that I thought was beautiful too, and Cam had no problem doing things to me … Remember the last five years, Cameran? Did you know that quote your mom told you, ‘What goes around comes around?’ That’s where we’re at.”

Wow! Talk about petty, and personal, and… like we said, this is truly vintage Southern Charm, for better or worse! Last viewers physically saw, the two seemed friendly and on good terms…

Ultimately, Dennis admitted she was also frustrated that current (and former!) cast members have always been so quick to defend Eubanks without extending the same courtesy to her, in her perspective. Not a bad point considering Dennis had been the black sheep until the group slowly started to open up her.

And Bonaparte was surprisingly open to forgiving Dennis — so long as no future drama comes out, that is. Something tells us that may not be easy…

Still, the newbie ultimately relented in her anger, warning:

“I want you to know that if you hurt somebody I care about, we’ll have a problem, and I don’t want to have a problem. I want to be out of it, I want to move forward. So let’s just dead it. It’s dead and done. We will let bygones be bygones.”

Well then!

Considering Eubanks left the show altogether back in May, it’s quite a bit easier for Bonaparte to take the high road here knowing she doesn’t have to straddle the fence between two worlds. Still, the truce is uneasy and the drama is sure to continue… how long until all the affair talk pops up again?!

Guess we’ll have to tune in to find out more! Southern Charm continues to air on Bravo on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET, y’all!

