Camila Cabello Shows Off Stunning New Look After Shawn Mendes Breakup: 'I Clean Up OK'

What breakup?!

Camila Cabello is making the most of the aftermath of her unfortunate breakup from boyfriend Shawn Mendes with a totally new look!

The pop princess took to Twitter on Sunday morning to jokingly share a message that she “clean[s] up OK” while showing off a new look complete with new hair color, sexy makeup, a bright outfit, and the perfect sexy lip pout!

Of course, we’ve previously been reporting on some of the insider-sourced details into why these two pop stars suddenly and unexpectedly parted ways earlier this month, but for this weekend, the Havana singer wasn’t trying to hear any of it!

In fact, she decide it was high time to channel things in a positive way — and did just that with her completely re-done look!

Ch-ch-check out why the Señorita singer says “I clean up OK” with the set of pictures she shared via Twitter (below):

I clean up ok ???????? pic.twitter.com/v4Wz8mxAiO — camila (@Camila_Cabello) November 21, 2021

Damn!!!

That is over the top and fun… and also gorgeous! We love it!

Also, that third one, in the bottom right-hand corner of her tweet… absolutely HIGHlarious! We love anyone who can laugh at and make fun of themselves!

We’re not the only ones who feel this way, either!

Fans took to replying to that tweet in droves on Sunday morning, sharing their opinions and thoughts on the new Camila, as you can see (below):

“That last pic is GOLD.” “the cinderella popped out” “Keep being the best version of yourself Camila & live your life on your terms! Your fans adore you and we ALWAYS have your back. You will get everything you want in life and all the love & happiness you deserve. Never settle for less. Love you Reina!!” “This look is so hot” “Just Camila Cabello being a whole mood” “OMG Camila Cabello hermosa” “te amo reina” “miss girl doing so fine like nothing happens, love it!!” “I hope she saves this look for an mv [music video] cause lawd” “so so so pretty” “I STAN SOMEOME WHO CAN DO BOTH”

Amazing!

What do U make of this sudden and eye-popping transformation, Perezcious readers?!

Do U agree with all the fans and stans who can’t get enough of the new look? Or are you not a fan of the Cinderella-esque (or perhaps Marilyn Monroe-esque?!) look for the newly-single pop princess??

Sound OFF about Camila, Shawn, the breakup, and this new look all down in the comments (below)!

