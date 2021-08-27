Making History! JoJo Siwa Is Heading To DWTS With A FEMALE Partner!!

Grab your best gold glitter hair bows because JoJo Siwa is heading to the ballroom — and is making Dancing With the Stars history already!

During its TCA presentation on Thursday, the ABC competition series announced that the 18-year-old reality star joined the cast of season 30 and is partnering with a female professional dancer. This is the first time that there will be a same-sex pairing in the show’s history, and we are thrilled by the decision!

According to Entertainment Tonight, host Tyra Banks exclaimed during the press conference about the exciting news:

“I am so excited about this. I think a lot of people are going to be excited about this. I think it’s going to save lives. It’s going to change lives. It’s going to make a lot of noise and the noise that needs to be made.”

Hell yeah, it does!!! Speaking with USA Today, Siwa, who publicly came out about her sexuality a couple of months ago and revealed she had a girlfriend, Kylie Prew, explained that the same-sex partner idea came up during initial talks with DWTS producers to join the series:

“I have a girlfriend who is the love of my life and who is everything to me. My journey of coming out and having a girlfriend has inspired so many people around the world. I thought that if I chose to dance with a girl on this show, it would break the stereotypical thing. It would be new, different, and change for the better.”

Fortunately, they were open to the plan, which she believes will send an important message to people around the world:

“I said I actually would love and prefer to dance with a girl. Why not show the message even stronger that you can love whomever you want to love.”

In terms of the traditional ballroom dancing semantics, Siwa and producers have already been figuring out how to make everything work, saying:

“Who leads in the dance? What shoes do we both wear? How do we dress? Does one of us dress super feminine? There are so many crossroads. Which route do we want to go? It’s going to be so fun.”

But the Dance Moms alum really hopes that she and her partner will switch off leading the dances, questioning:

“Why does it have to be one person the whole time?”

So true! It doesn’t have to be! JoJo also acknowledged that there most likely will be criticism about the decision, but she does not care at all:

“There’s going to be people who don’t like it, who think dancing on the show with another girl is wrong or weird. I don’t need those people in my life. If it’s wrong or weird to you, that’s OK, because there’s a billion other people who don’t think it’s wrong or weird. Partnering with another girl will give other people around the world more courage to say, ‘It’s OK that I love somebody of the same sex.’”

While we don’t know who she is partnered with at the moment, the personality apparently already has a few female pros in mind. She said during the TCA presentation:

“There are so many girls that are on the show that I would love to be paired with. I think Lindsay [Arnold] is awesome, Jenna [Johnson] is incredible, Britt [Stewart] is amazing.”

Ummm… YESSS!

Cannot wait to see JoJo kill it on the dance floor starting on September 20! As of right now, she will also be joined by Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Who do you think she will be partnered with on the show? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

