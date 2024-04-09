JoJo Siwa Spent $50K On THIS Cosmetic Procedure! Can You Even Tell??

JoJo Siwa put her money where her mouth is.

During a red carpet appearance at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards last month, the 20-year-old was asked by BuzzFeed to reveal the most expensive thing she was wearing. But instead of mentioning a designer jacket or a shining jewel, the Karma singer revealed HER most expensive item changed her appearance in a far more permanent way than any accessory! In a TikTok video captured by the outlet, she revealed:

“Most expensive thing I’m wearing? My teeth!”

OMG! She added:

“These motherf**kers cost me $50,000!”

So JoJo has veneers! Wow! No wonder her smile is SO pearly! Watch the clip (below):

Would YOU have guessed?? Take a look at a before (2019) and after (2024) down below:

They’re definitely bright and straight and nice AF! Thoughts?? Was it worth the $50k? Let us know in the comments!

[Images via Nickelodeon/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]