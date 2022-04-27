JoJo Siwa Responds To Rumor She's Back With Ex Kylie Prew!

Is JoJo Siwa back with her first girlfriend?

Shortly after coming out as queer in January 2021, the teen icon revealed she was in a relationship with best friend Kylie Prew. JoJo was effusive in singing her girlfriend’s praises, and even after they broke up in October 2021 she claimed that it was a situation of “right person, wrong time.” Now, some fans suspect that the time may be right, and the pair have become more-than-friends once again.

Suspicions of a reconciliation were raised after an interview with Extra, in which the Dance Moms alum admitted:

“I’m very happy, I’m very much so in love. I… am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome.”

The real clue that indicated this “human” might be Kylie? JoJo revealed:

“It would be really nice if she was at my home. We’re long distance, which is always hard.”

As fans of the singer will know, the former couple were long distance for the duration of their relationship the first time around, so this admission definitely points towards Kylie. But her gushing praise for her new (old?) girlfriend sounds a lot like a description of her ex as well:

“She is the best, and FaceTimes and when we do actually get to see each other, my heart is just like… I felt like for a while my puzzle piece was just like scrambled eggs and I feel like I finally started to put my puzzle back together, and I feel like there was that one piece that was missing and she was that one piece, like that corner piece that you just needed.”

Putting the puzzle back together? Hmm…

Asked outright whether she might be talking about Kylie, the 18-year-old replied:

“I mean, listen, I will [answer this] one day. … I’m not saying yes or no… I should have told her I was doing press today and asked her what she wanted me to say.”

LOLz! Look, she can play it coy, but that response only makes us think it’s Kylie even more!

This (possibly rekindled) relationship appears to have been going on since at least the end of March, when the social media star said on the Rachel Uncensored podcast:

“I am not single, and I don’t want to mingle. No, I’m a loyal lady.”

After having been briefly linked to TikToker Katie Mills, JoJo said of her latest romance:

“Listen, I went around the block. I tried a lot, and I learned a lot, and I’m very, very, very happy where I am now.”

Went around the block only to return to her first love? Seems very possible! Either way, we’re glad to hear that JoJo is happy.

