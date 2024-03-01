Tish Cyrus ‘Spiraling Out Of Control’ Over Noah Cyrus & Dominic Purcell Drama!

Tish Cyrus has gone into damage control mode!

Earlier this week, a bombshell report from Us Weekly dropped, claiming the 56-year-old momma is no longer on good terms with Noah Cyrus — because she stole her now-husband, Dominic Purcell from her 24-year-old daughter. Noah reportedly had been “[seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him.” Wild, right?! And this explains why the Ponyo alum was absent from the couple’s wedding last summer! Many believed it was because Noah took her father Billy Ray’s side in the divorce. But she actually had been upset over the ordeal with her mother and Dominic! Oof. But then there was a new twist in the drama…

Related: Tish Cyrus Reveals She Had A ‘Complete Psychological Breakdown’ Amid Billy Ray Divorce

An insider close to the family later shut down the accusation! In fact, they claimed Noah fabricated the relationship with Dominic in order to make herself look like the “victim” amid her feud with Tish! And she is not only beefing with her momma! The outlet also noted her relationship with her older sister, Miley Cyrus, has been strained! What a messy situation. But Dominic and Tish aren’t off the hook about the rumors quite yet…

Now, another source has continued to double down on the report that Noah had been in a relationship with the 54-year-old actor before her mom. The insider for Us Weekly insisted the two were involved for “about 8 to 9 months.” But before Tish swooped in and stole the Prison Break star, he and Noah were “having issues.” The report does not go on to say what problems they experienced in the romance. Ever since the podcast host and Dominic became an item, though, the source said that “Noah and Tish haven’t spoken since the whole thing happened with” him. They even blocked each other via social media “when all this started,” according to the outlet!

The source reiterated that Tish and Noah “are on the outs,” and the family “rift is real.” Oof. And since everything has come to light, Tish is doing everything she can to “diffuse” the situation. The source said she even has been interviewing crisis management to help out

“Tish is spiraling out of control and trying to figure out how to diffuse this.”

Yikes…

If the rumors are true, Tish will need more than a crisis management team to fix this mess! The Cyrus family clearly has a lot they need to work on if they hope to mend the fences — beyond what did or did not happen between Noah, Tish, and Dominic! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Tish Cyrus/Instagram, The Late Late Show with James Corden/E! News/YouTube]