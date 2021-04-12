The Sopranos Actor Joseph Siravo Dead At 64

Joseph Siravo, known for his role as Tony Soprano’s ruthless dad on The Sopranos, died on Sunday at 64 years old. The actor had been battling cancer since 2017 when he was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer. In 2019, he shared his story with NYU Langone Health, revealing he was also diagnosed with color cancer and had part of his colon removed.

According to the BBC, his daughter Allegra Okarmus announced the sad news on her Instagram Sunday, writing:

“I was by his side when my dear father passed away this morning, peacefully, in his beloved Treehouse. We are both so lucky to be so intensely loved. I am so immensely grateful to have had him here on earth and I know that he hasn’t gone very far.”

The Washington DC born performer was best known for his appearances as Johnny Soprano in the show’s 1960s flashbacks. He also held an impressive Broadway track record. Beginning in 2006, he performed in 2,000 runs of Jersey Boys during the musical’s first US tour. He was also in Tony-winning shows Oslo and The Light in the Piazza. Recent TV fans may remember the creative from ABC’s For Life Or Amazon’s Adam Driver film The Report.

Many fans, friends, and co-stars have flocked to social media to say their goodbyes and wish his family their condolences, including Sopranos alum Michael Imperioli. The actor who played Christopher Moltisanti in the HBO drama shared:

“Joe was an excellent actor and a wonderful guy and he will be missed dearly. His performance of Johnny Boy Soprano was spot on and he also made a perfect John Gotti in Nick Sandow’s ‘The Wannabe’. In my opinion he was the best of all the actors who’ve played the Teflon Don. Farewell Joe. Until the next life my friend.”

Garry Pastore, a producer, actor, and stuntman, added:

“RIP my dear friend, who fought an incredible fight. I will miss you. See you on the other side.”

Actress Maureen Van Zandt and Broadway star Miles Aubrey also uploaded throwback pics on Twitter, reflecting on the loss of their co-star (below).

Just heard Joe passed away. A talented and lovely man. A perfect Johnny Boy Soprano. Took this at the workshop of Piece of My Heart, Bway show about Bert Berns. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/x2JeztpCIk — Maureen Van Zandt (@MVZaGoGo) April 11, 2021

If ever an actor was born to play Gyp DeCarlo in Jersey Boys, it was Joe Siravo. He was the patriarch of our touring cast, a loving father, and one hell an actor. RIP my friend. #jerseyboys #theater pic.twitter.com/MmqunGg3Ll — Miles Aubrey (@TheMilesAubrey) April 11, 2021

Joseph leaves behind his daughter, son-in-law Aaron Okarmus, grandson Atticus Okarmus, and siblings Maria, Mario, Ernest, and Michael Siravo. Sending love to all those mourning the loss of this talented man… R.I.P.

