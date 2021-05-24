Anna Duggar Believes Husband Josh Is 'Innocent' In Child Porn Case!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Josh Duggar may not have his whole family’s support amid his recent child pornography charges, but he does have his wife by his side!

People learned Monday that Anna Duggar is weathering this legal trouble alongside her husband, convinced he is “innocent” following his arrest late last month! Wow! The insider dished to the outlet:

“She’s standing by him. She thinks Josh is innocent.”

Whoa… With their track record and the horrifying details that have been released in the aftermath of the former reality TV star’s booking, that statement says a lot on the state of their marriage! We guess it’s a lot stronger than we would have thought!

As you no doubt recall, Josh was arrested and brought to an Arkansas jail with no bond in late April for charges of receiving and possessing child porn. Prosecutors alleged he had more than 200 images of children on his computer. Special Agent Gerald Faulkner even shared that one photo allegedly depicted the sexual abuse of an 18-month-old child. WTF.

It also seems like Anna knew about her hubby’s porn problems since Josh’s computer had a program called Covenant Eyes installed, used to track a person’s internet use. So, if she potentially knew about his habit, why would she think it’s not possible he’d allegedly have disgusting images saved?! Does she just have faith the father of her children didn’t take it that far? Perhaps… He was also known to have an Ashley Madison account (used for his past affair), so maybe she wanted to keep close tabs?

While waiting for his trail in July, the Wholesale Motorcars employee has been required to stay with third party custodians Lacount and Maria Reber, in addition to wearing a GPS tracking device. Duggar is strictly prohibited from seeing or living with minors (including extended family members), but is allowed to see his six kiddos Mackynzie Renée, 11, Michael James, 9, Marcus Anthony, 7, Meredith Grace, 5, Mason Garrett, 3, and Maryella Hope, 17 months (above). Per court orders, Anna is required to be in attendance during the visits, so we bet they’ve chatted about the charges! The insider shared:

“[Josh] has seen [his] children with Anna there. She has to be there.”

Anna happens to be pregnant with the couple’s seventh child, which they announced just days before Duggar’s arrest. We imagine she’s glad to see her baby daddy while they work through these serious charges — and the possibility that the TLC celeb could be locked up for a very long time! If convicted, Josh faces 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 for both charges. Wow!

Reactions, Perezcious readres? Are you surprised his wife is staying so committed after everything Josh has put her through over the years? Or is that the exact reason you think she’s standing by his side?! Let us know in the comments (below)!

