Joy-Anna Duggar Speaks Out On Josh Duggar's Child Porn Charges: 'We Are Especially Heartbroken'

Josh Duggar‘s disappointed and heartbroken family members continue to speak out in the days after his shocking arrest on child pornography charges.

This time, it’s 23-year-old little sister Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth who is opening up publicly for the first time on the 33-year-old’s late April jailing and the reveal of the disturbing allegations against him.

In a new statement to E! News published on Sunday evening, Joy-Anna and her husband, Austin Forsyth, said (below):

“The recent accusations brought against Josh sadden us to our core. We have not wanted to be hasty in making any statements while trying to process the news ourselves. We are especially heartbroken by the reality that there are children in the world being harmed and exploited. We ask for prayer for all those involved, and it is our continued prayer that the truth comes to light.”

Amen. Obviously, the duo — who has been married since 2017 — is really struggling to comprehend the serious reality of these horrific accusations. And they’re not alone. As you’ll recall, Josh was arrested in Arkansas by federal agents back on April 29. He has been accused of downloading child pornography on three separate days in May 2019.

The father of six — his wife Anna is currently pregnant with the couple’s seventh child — has pled not guilty to the charges. Even so, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Gerald Faulkner previously called Duggar’s alleged crimes “in the top five of the worst of the worst that I’ve ever had to examine.”

Yeesh…

Joy-Anna’s reaction to Josh’s serious legal issues marks just one more family member from the hit TLC show to make a public statement. Earlier this month, Josh’s parents Jim Bob and Michelle released their own statement about the ordeal along with several other family members. Prior to that, Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard released an emotional statement about Josh. Days after that, Derick split from his wife’s family to dish more and even went so far as to suggest The Duggars ought to be canceled in light of the allegations against his brother-in-law.

Even with the Duggars largely distancing themselves from him, Josh apparently intends to fight tooth and nail against the charges. He hired former federal sex crimes prosecutor Justin Gelfand to defend him in this case, and late last month, the attorney released his own strong statement about the allegations against his client:

“We intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly. In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you’re accused, you can fight back in the courtroom—and that is exactly what Josh intends to do.”

For now, the 33-year-old father and former reality TV star has been remanded to house arrest prior to appearing in court to fight the charges. He next has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for July 1. If all goes according to schedule, his trial should begin on July 6.

