Josh Duggar's Wife Anna Resurfaces In Family Video For First Time Since His Child Porn Conviction

Josh Duggar‘s wife Anna Duggar has resurfaced.

The 33-year-old wife and mother was spotted in several shots of a Duggar family Christmas video posted to YouTube earlier this week, marking the first time she’s been spotted on social media by online sleuths following Josh’s conviction late last year on charges of possessing and receiving child pornography.

Related: Josh Duggar’s Shocking First FBI Interview In Child Porn Case Has Been Released…

On Wednesday, Jessa Duggar Seewald posted a video to YouTube titles “Duggar Family Annual Ugly Sweater Party 2021!” (Yes, Jessa posted Christmas 2021 content in February 2022. It’s OK. Whatever. LOLz!)

Anyways, the vid shows a festive time being had by the Duggar extended family, included patriarch Jim Bob Duggar, and all of the many children and grandchildren. Everyone wore ugly sweaters and goofy Christmas-related get-ups for the event, and they passed out presents and enjoyed plenty of good food and drink throughout the nearly 9-minute-long clip.

As for Anna, the newly-convicted disgraced reality TV star’s wife pops up at various points throughout the video, first at the 4:55 mark, which you can see (below):

Of course, it’s notable to see Anna taking part in the Duggar family’s holiday shindig. She has stayed out of the public eye in the weeks after Josh’s conviction, though she’s reportedly making quite the commitment to maintain her relationship with the disgraced used car salesman, though she has thus far apparently been unable to see him in person due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Related: Josh Duggar’s Younger Brother Involved In Plane Crash — Details Here

Reddit users following the famous family didn’t hesitate to speak out about this new YouTube clip, either. Noticing Anna almost immediately, the viewers had a lot to say about it (below):

“I think she enjoys being a mom, she doesn’t have to deal with pest outside phone calls and she’s just a mom.” “Whether or not they were happy with the verdict, it must be nice to not have the anxiety of not knowing how it would play out.” “She’s finally in a spot where Josh is likely desperate for her attention. And she can choose to ignore him!!” “They are probably all just relieved to have the trial behind them.” “Is it just me or does the whole family look happier with Josh in jail?”

Wow.

As for the rest of his family, we know they’ve been doing their best to try to get on with their lives, as well. Per The Sun, Josh’s sisters Jan, Jill, Jinger, and Joy-Anna have not been in touch with him “at any point” since being incarcerated.

[Image via Jessa Seewald Duggar/YouTube/Anna Duggar/Instagram]