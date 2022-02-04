Lacey Chabert's 'Heart Aches So Deeply' Two Months After Sister's 'Shocking' Death

Lacey Chabert is having a hard time two months after her older sister Wendy’s untimely death.

The Mean Girls alum shared with followers in November that her “beautiful” sibling, just 46 years old, passed away. A cause of death was not revealed. Now, she is back on Instagram with an emotional message about what mourning has been like while grappling with this devastating loss.

The actress began her post by reflecting on the time that has passed, writing:

“I can’t believe it’s been over two months since I’ve been able to hear my sister’s voice. I still reach for my phone ten times a day to text or call her before I remember that I can’t.”

Getting candid about what the grieving process has looked like for her, Lacey continued:

“I keep calling grief a journey, because that’s what it’s been for me. It’s been incredibly hard. Some moments I am ok and others I can barely catch my breath because my heart aches so deeply. I miss Wendy with every ounce of my being. I desperately wish I could hug her once more or hear her voice.”

Thankfully, The Wedding Veil lead has had moments where she feels Wendy’s presence, musing:

“But when I’m still enough, I realize I really do hear it. I hear it because she’s imbedded in my every thought. We were best friends who also happened to share DNA. We knew each other inside out. I hear her sarcastic humor in my head all day long! There was no one funnier. I see her wit in my daughter-Julia [5] has always reminded my whole family of Wendy.”

The Christmas at Castle Hart star, who has another sister, Crissy, and brother, T.J., had an incredibly special bond with Wendy, noting:

“We loved each other SO much and that doesn’t just go away when someone is no longer here with us physically. It’s eternal. I know we were truly blessed to share that kind of love.”

The Hallmark star knows she is just beginning this “journey” but feels hopeful she is doing what her sister would have wanted, concluding:

“I realize I’m only at the beginning of this journey and I certainly don’t have all the wisdom, but I know for now I’m doing my best to do what I think Wendy would want me to do. I’m putting one foot in front of the other and making the most of each day.

I love you, Wendy. If you’re missing someone you love tonight, my heart is with you.”

Many celebs and fans took to the comment section to share their condolences, including Jennifer Garner who expressed:

“Sharing lets us know Wendy and love her with you, thank you. and I’m sorry.”

Mamma Mia’s Amanda Seyfriend also added:

“Your heart and your clarity are so beautiful and that love is everything.”

As mentioned, Wendy passed away in November. The Party of Five alum called it a “shocking loss,” but has yet to reveal what happened. Wendy was the mom of two sons. Take a look at a sweet throwback photo shared in honor of Lacey’s late sister and her full update (below).

We are thinking of all Wendy’s loved ones in this difficult time.

