Jason Duggar Says He'll 'Never Stop’ Loving Sex Offender Brother Josh After Child Porn Sentencing

Jason Duggar is speaking out in support of his brother, convicted child porn watcher Josh Duggar.

On Thursday morning, the 22-year-old Counting On alum wrote a multi-post message and published it on his Instagram account, revealing his candid reaction to Josh’s recent 12-and-a-half-year prison sentence for receiving and possessing child pornography.

Posting the since-expired message on his Instagram Stories, Jason opined that he felt Judge Timothy L. Brooks had been “fair in his ruling” in handing down the years-long sentence to the disgraced former reality TV star. The younger Duggar brother also explained that Josh’s actions “do not reflect that of a Christian believer.”

Yeah, no kidding…

Jason shared:

“Yesterday my oldest brother was sentenced to 151 months, around 12 1/2 years in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography. In my opinion, judge Timothy L. Brooks was fair in his ruling giving Josh a sentence that would be considered below the median for the crimes he has committed. My heart is grieved over the choices my brother has made, his actions do not reflect that of a Christian believer and have doubtlessly defamed my Lord and Saviors name!!”

The young man added in a second slide about how Josh’s sick acts “greatly effected [sic] those around him.” That includes wife Anna Duggar, who Jason mentioned, along with the 34-year-old convicted felon’s seven children now left at home without their father: Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 7 months.

From there, Jason explained he “will never stop loving” his brother “regardless of what he does.” Calling out his personal ideals for Christian forgiveness in difficult matters in life, Jason optimistically shared hope that the future would be significantly better than the past:

“With that said, I will never stop loving my brother, regardless of what he does, just as my savior has forgiven me so I have forgiven my brother of his wrongdoings! My prayer is that God will use this circumstance to truly humble him and bring about a true change in his life!”

TBH, we are skeptical of that change coming for Josh. But Jason is obviously welcome to think that and pray for it.

Of course, Jason is not the first Duggar family member to release a statement on Josh’s 151-month-long prison sentence this week. Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, previously released a missive of their own on their family blog following the judge’s decree, and it strikes some of the same family-focused chords as Jason’s words.

Jill and Derick wrote in part:

“The last several weeks and months have been difficult emotionally. Yesterday was another one of those hard days… We will continue to love Josh and his family and will be there for them.”

Other Duggar family members haven’t been so kind. Josh’s cousin Amy Duggar King took to Instagram after Josh’s sentencing and laid out all her very understandable anger, darkly explaining that “where he’s going … the prisoners are going to take care of him.”

She continued:

“I can breathe… I knew him getting the maximum sentence wasn’t going to be the easiest to prove since it’s his first offense in the judge’s eyes — which I hate — but at the same time, he cannot have his computer, he cannot hurt [and] exploit any more children and when he sees his kids, he has to be supervised.”

Obviously, Jason’s reaction is a bit more measured than that, seeking forgiveness rather than retribution.

