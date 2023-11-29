Those Accusations NBA Star Josh Giddey Slept With An Underage Girl?! Now Cops Are Investigating!

Both the NBA and detectives in Newport Beach, California are now investigating claims that Oklahoma City Thunder star Josh Giddey had an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.

Rumors about this first began to surface last week. Starting on Wednesday night, social media accounts began posting salacious claims that Giddey, who is 21 years old, had an intimate relationship with a minor who lives in California. And there was PHOTOGRAPHIC PROOF of them together!

The most jaw-dropping of all the pics is a Snapchat image purportedly posted by the teen. In the selfie, she and Giddey are shirtless together with the shocking caption:

“just f**ked josh giddey”

No surprise that for the next 48 hours, the claims went viral on X (Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok. Then on Friday of last week, the NBA confirmed to TMZ and the New York Post they were looking into the matter.

Now, the Newport Beach Police Department is actively investigating the claims as well! On Wednesday morning, law enforcement sources told TMZ detectives are looking into the allegations to determine if any laws were broken. Hours after that early Wednesday report, the NBPD publicly confirmed they are indeed seeking more information on the allegations against Giddey. However, there is already a roadblock: according to TMZ, both the teen at the center of the allegations AND her family are refusing to cooperate with cops. Whoa!! That’s kinda sus…

NBPD sources told TMZ the girl and her family have turned down requests from police to speak about whatever may or may not be going on with Giddey. Of course, a lack of cooperation from the teenager and her fam would likely seriously hamper whatever investigation may be in place.

For what it’s worth, the age of consent in Oklahoma where Giddey plays for the Thunder is 16 years old. However, the age of consent in California, where the teen reportedly lives with her fam, is 18. Rumors are running wild on social media, with some claims asserting the girl is 15; other allegations suggest she is a junior in high school, which would likely make her 16 or 17. Regardless, the entire situation is obviously SERIOUSLY unsettling.

In the meantime, Giddey has continued to play for the Thunder. After the allegations began to break late last week, reporters asked the Australian-born star about it. He declined to comment at the time, simply saying:

“Yeah, I mean, I understand the question, obviously, but there’s no further comment right now. … I get the question guys. I completely understand you guys want to know about it. But just for right now, I don’t have anything to say.”

Josh Giddey was asked about the allegations that went viral on social media the past few days. pic.twitter.com/yVr5gOku0x — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) November 24, 2023

Then, on Tuesday afternoon, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault also declined to comment when he was asked about Giddey’s current status with the team and league:

Asked about TMZ’s reports that Newport Beach PD (CA) is looking into Josh Giddey’s recent situation, Mark Daigneault says “I’m not gonna comment on anything as it relates to Josh off the court.” Says he’ll play today. pic.twitter.com/O6LF2i25V3 — Joel Lorenzi (@jxlorenzi) November 28, 2023

The team is in the middle of the NBA’s in-season tournament right now. They played on Tuesday night on the road in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Timberwolves. During that game, Minnesota fans loudly booed Giddey every single time he touched the ball:

Josh Giddey is being booed by the Minnesota crowd every time he touches the ball pic.twitter.com/ivZtUMMRHv — Guru (@DrGuru_) November 29, 2023

Josh Giddey getting the warm welcome in Minnesota #Wolvesback pic.twitter.com/HC96tlaBjN — Big Trace (@tracesimi) November 29, 2023

So even if Giddey and his coach aren’t going to react to the allegations, NBA fans definitely aren’t holding back…

As for Giddey, he’s a star in the making. After being drafted in 2021, he had a huge season in 2022 and picked up NBA All-Rookie Team honors at the end of it. Now, in the week since the allegations first floated online, he has pulled his profile picture down from his Instagram account and either limited comments or closed them altogether on all his posts. This could well be the end of his career!

