WWE Legend Sentenced After Killing Man In DUI -- Her SEVENTH Drunk Driving Arrest!

Things aren’t looking so Sunny for Tammy Sytch. Nearly two years after the former WWE superstar was arrested and charged with DUI causing death, she’s finally got her sentence.

Back in April 2022, the 50-year-old was accused of killing 75-year-old Julian Lafrancis Lasseter. While driving drunk, she slammed her Mercedes into the rear of his Kia Sorento that was stopped at a stoplight in Florida. The force pushed the car forward, causing it to slam into the back of the car ahead of it — and the sever collision from both ends caused fatal injuries to the elderly man. So, so sad.

Tammy and the passengers in the other car weren’t seriously injured, but she was found to be over the legal limit when she slammed into the Kia at a “high rate speed” as reported by police at the time. Because of her intoxication, she’s now facing almost two decades behind bars.

On Monday, the former WWE Diva addressed the courtroom in an emotional testimony. She wore an orange jumpsuit and her hands were in cuffs as she tearfully addressed Julian’s family, saying:

“I know my words are not enough. But please know I think about you every day. Every second of every day, and I will do whatever I can to make the changes I need to make sure this never happens again. No one should have to go through this and please know that every single second of every day since the crash, I wish I could change places with him.”

After hours of argument back in forth in court, though, the judge ultimately decided on a sentence: 17 years in prison!

That’s a long time, but it’s much lighter than the 26-year sentence prosecutors were pushing for. They argued she was still a “danger to society”. This was someone who had previously been arrested for making terroristic threats after all. But the judge didn’t throw the entire book at her, opting for about two thirds of what they asked. However, she’ll have to serve an additional 8 years probation after.

Tammy didn’t show much of a reaction when she received her sentencing, leaving everyone to wonder what she was really thinking. You can see the video of her entire sentencing (below):

This wasn’t the first time the former wrestler — who went by the name Sunny in the ring — got caught up with some drunk driving charges, either. According to her criminal record, she’s been arrested at least six other times due to her impairment behind the wheel. So, a danger to society might not be that far off. It’s a stroke of pure luck no one else was seriously injured or killed during all her drunk driving before this one!

What do U think of Tammy’s sentencing, Perezcious readers? Did she get let off too easy — or was this a sufficient sentencing? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via WKMG News ClickOrlando/WWE/YouTube]